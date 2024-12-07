Virginia Tech Football: Offensive Lineman Lance Williams To Enter the Transfer Portal
Blacksburg, Vir — A second offensive player has now entered the transfer portal for Virginia Tech. Early on Saturday morning it was announced that walk-on quarterback Jackson Sigler would transfer, and now offensive lineman Lance Williams is following suit.
Williams was signed in the class of 2023 and will depart from Virginia Tech alongside DL Khurtiss Perry, DL Malachi Madison, and others. Williams was a three-star recruit out of high school as he held thirteen offers according to 247Sports. His offers were from the likes of Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, South Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee, and others.
Williams released a statement alongside the announcement that he plans on entering the transfer portal:
”After much prayer and thought, I have made the decision to enter my name in the transfer portal. First of all, I do not take this decision lightly. I have had many conversations with my family and I thank them for their 100% support. Thank you to my Virginia Tech teammates and lifelong brothers. We have shared a lot of great times together in Blacksburg, Va. I also appreciate the VT coaches for respecting my decision.
Most of all, I want to thank God for the talents and opportunities He has blessed me with. I have 3 MORE YEARS of eligibility and I'm ready to begin my new football and academic journey.”
He was a four-time state champion and high school and he will surely find another destination when the transfer portal opens. He will have three more years of eligibility left and he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds. Williams is currently unranked by 247Sports’ Transfer Rankings.
