BREAKING: Virginia Tech Star Cornerback Mansoor Delane Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Virginia Tech starting CB Mansoor Delane plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 185 CB totaled 146 Tackles, 16 PD, 6 INT, & 4 FF (3 seasons)



Earned Freshman All-American & All ACC Honors



1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/h0i8eOZS7s pic.twitter.com/AoUQGOsLiz