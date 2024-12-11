BREAKING: Virginia Tech Star Cornerback Mansoor Delane Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech has lost another starting player into the portal, and it is arguably Virginia Tech's biggest loss. Star cornerback Mansoor Delane has announced that he plans to enter his name into the transfer portal. Hayes Fawcett announced on Wednesday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal.
In three seasons at Virginia Tech, he totaled 16 passes defended, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 146 tackles. Four of his interceptions came this year as he led the Hokies in interceptions. Delane received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.
Delane had eighteen offers out of high school as a three-star recruit. He visited Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, and Illinois, but opted to commit to Virginia Tech. His other offers were from Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Dartmouth, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.
As a part of the announcement, Hayes Fawcett announced that Delane will have one more year of eligibility.
Mansoor Delane's brother, Faheem Delane, is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 who just signed to Ohio State. Faheem also visited Virginia Tech during his recruiting process. Mansoor's younger brother has received more offers than Mansoor did in high school, as 247Sports lists Faheem Delane as having thirty offers. Outside of Ohio State and Virginia Tech, Faheem holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and others.
Mansoor Delane and his brother are both from Maryland with the former coming from Archbishop Spalding High School and the latter coming from Our Lady Good Counsel High School.
