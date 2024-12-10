Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Send Out Plenty Of New Offers On First Day of Transfer Portal Opening
The transfer portal officially opened up today and the news around Virginia Tech when it comes to the transfer portal is about the departures. The Hokies have seen a ton of departures through the portal, especially along the offensive line and they are going to have to do a lot to replace those players. Nearly every position is losing someone and Pry and his staff have a lot of work to do this offseason.
With the first day of the portal winding down, let's recap the offers that have been sent out by Virginia Tech.
1. New Mexico RB Eli Sanders
Sanders had a really solid season for the Lobos in 2024, rushing for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging over seven yards per carry. With Bhayshul Tuten off to the NFL and Malachi Thomas hitting the portal, the Hokies need to add at that position.
2. East Carolina LB Zakye Barker
Barker was at East Carolina for two seasons and in 2024, he totaled 81 tackles and two sacks. He finished with a 67.9 grade on PFF in 610 snaps on defense. He did have an 82.3 coverage grade in 254 coverage snaps.
3. Charlotte OT Kendall Stanley
One of the top offensive tackle transfers in the portal received an offer from Virginia Tech today. Stanley was the highest-graded player on the 49ers offense this season, finishing with a solid 77.7 grade in 706 snaps played.
4. Kent State DE Kameron Olds
Olds is a really solid pass rusher from Kent State who totaled 42 tackles and six sacks this season after transferring from Buffalo. According to PFF, Olds finished as the second-highest graded defender on the team with a 74,4 grade on defense in 474 snaps for the Golden Flashes.
5. East Carolina WR Chase Sowell
Sowell played for the Pirates for three seasons and totaled 83 catches for 1,323 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 19.9 yards per catch this season.
6. Coastal Carolina DE Clev Lubin
Lubin is a young player who put up huge stats in his one year at Coastal. Lubin notched 43 tackles and had 9.5 sacks.
7. Kent State WR Chrishon McCray
McCray has had a solid two seasons for the Golden Flashes. He has 81 receptions in two seasons for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 17.6 yards per reception this season.
8. Old Dominion Safety Jahron Manning
Manning totaled 84 tackles, three interceptions, and three pass deflections this season for the Monarchs.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker for the Hokies
BREAKING: Virginia Tech Will Play Minnesota in The Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Virginia Tech Football: Offensive Lineman Lance Williams To Enter the Transfer Portal