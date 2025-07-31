Brent Pry Gives Brief Update to Hokies Backup QB Battle Between Garret Rangel And Pop Watson
Virginia Tech started fall camp today and while a lot of the attention given to the Hokies revolves around quarterback Kyron Drones, the battle to be the backup behind Drones is very important given his injury history. Last year, Virginia Tech had to play Collin Schlee and Pop Watson when Drones was down, but Schlee is gone now and Watson is a year older. Virginia Tech brought in Oklahoma State transfer Garret Rangel to compete with Watson and today after practice, Hokies head coach Brent Pry gave a brief update on how that competition is going:
"I don't know, they both made plays today. You know Pop's got some great instincts and can turn something into or nothing into something, and Rangel's got a whip man, I mean, he can get it in the hole."
Watson had to play some last season when Drones and Collin Schlee were out, and there were intriguing flashes from him, but he was inconsistent as you would expect from a freshman. HIs best performance came in the rivalry win over Virginia last season.
Watson had the highest PFF grade of any Virginia Tech player in that win with an 87.3 grade. He’s the real deal. Being listed at 5-foot-11, there were always doubts, similar to the doubts that some analysts had about Kyler Murray, but Watson essentially silenced those doubts. He limited the number of times he was sacked in comparison to the Duke game, and he showed athleticism that could be the best Virginia Tech has seen at the quarterback position this year.
Watson threw for 254 yards and added 48 yards on the ground. He did not turn the ball over once against the Cavaliers, and he honestly looked like a seasoned player out there on the field. He did not take very many high-risk opportunities at all, scanned the field with patience, and he’s one of the quarterbacks who understands that not every play needs to be 50+ yards.
Watson can generate big plays, too, though. He threw a 66-yard pass to Jaylin Lane, a 42-yard pass to Da’Quan Felton, and a 40-yard pass to Ali Jennings. He oozes confidence, and he is exactly the type of quarterback that Virginia Tech will need in the future.
Rangel played three seasons in Stillwater, with 2022 being the year he saw the most snaps. That season, Rangel threw for 711 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 51% of his passes. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Rangel had 229 snaps during the 2022 season and finished with a 49.0 overall grade on offense. In 2023, Rangel played 68 snaps, and then he played 66 snaps last season. While the numbers won't blow you away, Rangel has experience and could be better in Phillip Montgomery's offense than the one he was in with Oklahoma State. With his addition, it will be worth keeping an eye on the backup quarterback spot now.