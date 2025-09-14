Brent Pry Says That He is Still The Right Head Coach For Virginia Tech
Things continue to get worse in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech was embarrassed tonight by Old Dominion, trailing 28-0 at halftime and losing 45-26. While this was not the first time that the Hokies have lost to Old Dominion, this was the worst of the three. The Hokies program gets to freefall and it is fair to wonder if Virginia Tech and head coach Brent Pry have reached the point of no return.
Despite all of that, Pry said after tonight's game, he is the right leader for this program.
Things are getting worse
Just 12-13 months ago, it seemed like Virginia Tech was nearing a big breakthrough under Brent Pry. After a hot finish to the 2023 seasons, the Hokies returned a lot of experience and future NFL talent and were seen as a potential ACC threat and darkhorse College Football Playoff Team.
The Hokies started the season with an upset loss to Vanderbilt, lost to Rutgers a few weeks later, and had the controversial loss to Miami to drop them to 2-3. After rallying to win three straight to get to 5-3 and still have a shot at the ACC Championship, the Hokies collapsed, losing four of their last five, including the bowl game to Minnesota last Friday. Not only was this season very disappointing, but the Hokies are losing most of their contributors from this team to the transfer portal or the draft. RB Bhayshul Tuten, OL Xavier Chaplin, and Braelin Moore, and several members of the secondary.
They tried to fill those roles in the transfer portal and it has not worked so far. Not only that, but the two coordinator hires that Pry hired (Phillip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes) have flopped so far in three games. This was a patchwork job from Pry to try and keep his job, but with each game, things continue to spiral, and it does not feel like things are going to have a chance to get much better going forward, given their performance tonight.
What happens now?
This is one of the most embarrassing losses in Virginia Tech history and it might be the result that marks the end for Brent Pry at Virginia Tech.
Old Dominion is a solid G5 team, but the way that they dominated Virginia Tech tonight should make everyone embarrassed. It was 28-0 at the half and the Hokies defense could not get a stop against the Monarchs. ODU totaled over 500 yards, and the Hokies' defense looked lost and confused all night. For a program that prides itself on strong defense, this was embarrassing.
Who knows what will happen, but the situation with Pry is starting to feel untenable.
Virginia Tech was thoroughly embarrassed tonight and after a tough game against South Carolina, things have started to spiral. This was an embarrassing effort, and the Hokies are only three games into the season. There are not many games that appear to be winnable, and this season might be plummeting towards further disaster.