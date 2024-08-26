Brent Pry Says That Tight End Nick Gallo Is ‘50-50’ For Season Opener
Nick Gallo is one of the key pieces of the Virginia Tech offense, coming off a season-ending injury in 2023. Gallo was set to be the starting tight end in 2024, but those plans could be foiled, as Gallo isn’t certain to play in the season opener against Vanderbilt.
In Pry’s press conference he explained that it is still possible to see Gallo in the season opener, but he might not be fully recovered in time.
“He’s not 100 percent right now. Hopefully, he can get there. He hasn’t gotten a ton of work this camp. So, he’s obviously behind to a degree. But I’d say we’re 50-50 if he’s out there playing for us against Vanderbilt.”
Gallo is a big piece of the Hokies offense, and made a big impact during the 2022 season. He finished the 2022 season with 30 catches for 256 receiving yards.
Per his bio at Virginia Tech Athletics:
“2022: Played in 11 games, making 11 starts ... Ranked second on Tech in receptions (30) and in receiving yards (256) ... Caught two passes for 45 yards against Liberty (Nov. 19) ... Caught a 10-yard pass during the second quarter at Duke (Nov. 12) ... Made four receptions totaling 34 receiving yards against Georgia Tech (Nov. 5) ... Was targeted twice at No. 24 NC State (Oct. 27) ... Brought in four receptions totaling 29 receiving yards, including his 16-yard catch on fourth-and-9 during the fourth quarter against Miami (Oct. 15) ... Registered 22 receiving yards on four catches against West Virginia (Sept. 22) ... Set a career high for receiving yards (52), co-leading the Hokies with five receptions, including a new season long with his 20-yard catch against Wofford (Sept. 17) ... Set a career high in receptions (seven), registering 49 receiving yards and leading Tech in both categories at Old Dominion (Sept. 2).”