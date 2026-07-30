Buy or Sell: Five Stat Lines For Virginia Tech Football in 2026.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Expectations are difficult to pin down for Virginia Tech entering the 2026 season. A new coaching staff, an overhauled roster and one of the ACC's more challenging schedules have made the Hokies one of the conference's toughest teams to project.

Oddsmakers have settled on a 6.5-win total, signaling a belief that bowl eligibility is the baseline, but whether Virginia Tech exceeds or falls short of that mark will likely come down to a handful of key players, position battles, and statistical benchmarks. From the Hokies' season win total to individual player props, here are some lines worth buying — and a few worth selling — as fall camp gets underway.

Win Total: 6.5:

I initially started this article ready to do a win total for 7.5, but almost every sportsbook has the Hokies at a win total of 6.5, so I'm going to go with that.

At 7.5, I would've sold the line, but at 6.5, I'm hammering to buy. The Hokies have tremendous upside and I think that a 6-win season is rather close to the worst-case scenario, where as winning seven seems like the most likely outlook. The Hokies were voted to finish eighth in the ACC, neck and neck in total votes between fifth through eighth.

The difference maker, strength of schedule. The Hokies have a rather difficult conference schedule. They'll travel to Miami, Boston, and Berkeley, along with having to take a road trip against Clemson, one of the toughest venues in the sport. SMU, which was one game away from playing in the ACC Championship, rounds out the road games. They also travel to Maryland during the out-of-conference slate.

I'd be surprised to see the Hokies win more than two of those games, but three isn't out of the question. I expect the team to start off 4-1, with that loss coming to Maryland or Pitt. After that, I think the Hokies round out the season on a 3-4 note, finishing 7-5 with the wins coming against the following:

VMI

Old Dominion

Boston College

Pitt

Georgia Tech

Stanford

UVA

Defensive PPG: 21.5

After wins, I have set my own lines, and defensive points per game at 21.5 seems reasonable. The Hokies should limit VMI and Old Dominion rather easily, but they could give up big points days against SMU, Clemson, or Miami, among others. Due to those big points days that are likely to happen, I am going to sell this, but I expect it to be close.

Offensive PPG: 27.5

Another line that I set myself: Virginia Tech's offense likely won't set the world on fire, and they'll have a high possibility of having some duds down the stretch. Against VMI and Old Dominion, they should have some strong offensive days, and I think that those games will be more than enough to keep them over the 27.5 line.

Ethan Grunkemeyer Passing Yards: 2,300.5

This was the most difficult line to set. We don't know exactly how the Virginia Tech offense will look. In his seven starts, Grunkemeyer paced at 2,115 passing yards across a 12-game set. I gave him a slight boost as he should develop through fall camp and be a more trusted passer compared to last season at Penn State.

With this line, I am going to sell, similar to the poor offensive outings that are destined to happen, which will also mean poor passing outings. I think that as a run-first team, the Hokies are going to do their best to focus on the run in those poor offensive games.

Defensive Turnovers Forced: 15.5

This was one of the funner lines to set. The Hokies forced just six turnovers last season while turning the ball over 14 times themselves. I think that the Hokies should be able to get to the 16 mark of total turnovers, especially if they can pad some larger turnover numbers early in the season against weaker competition.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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