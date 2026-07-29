Why I'm Selling the Hype Around Ethan Grunkemeyer for Virginia Tech Football

BLACKSBURG, Va. — When Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to Virginia Tech in January, excitement around the program reached another level. The former Penn State quarterback reunited with James Franklin, offensive coordinator Ty Howle and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien, giving the Hokies a quarterback already familiar with the offensive system that Franklin brought to Blacksburg. Add in a productive transfer portal haul and the optimism surrounding Virginia Tech has only continued to grow.

That excitement is understandable. Grunkemeyer was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks to enter the transfer portal and showed legitimate promise during his first season as a collegiate starter. However, there is a growing narrative among fans and media that he is poised to immediately become one of the ACC's top quarterbacks. Based on what he actually put on film in 2025, those expectations may be getting ahead of reality.

Too early for hype?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) looks to throw during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the surface, Grunkemeyer's numbers were efficient. He completed 123 of his 178 passes for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions, posting a 69.1 percent completion rate and a 142.6 passer rating. Those are solid numbers for a first-year starter, especially one who unexpectedly stepped into the lineup after Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury midway through the year. Penn State finished 4-3 with Grunkemeyer as the starter before ending the season with a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Clemson, where he threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

The problem is that many people stop there.

The 69 percent completion rate is impressive, but the context surrounding those statistics tells a much different story. Penn State never asked Grunkemeyer to carry its offense. He averaged just over 16 pass attempts and roughly 122 passing yards per game. For comparison, many starting quarterbacks in the ACC average between 28 and 35 pass attempts per contest.

Penn State leaned heavily on one of the nation's best rushing attacks featuring Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, allowing Grunkemeyer to operate within a controlled, low-volume passing game rather than forcing him to win games with his arm.

His touchdown production reflects that reality as well. Eight passing touchdowns in 11 appearances — seven total starts — is respectable, but it hardly represents elite quarterback play. In fact, nearly two-thirds of those touchdown passes came during the fourth quarter of games, an encouraging sign of late-game composure but also an indication that explosive passing production was relatively limited for much of the season.

His performances against top competition also highlight areas where growth is still needed, though these games were among his first career starts. In his first career start against Iowa, Grunkemeyer threw for just 93 yards while tossing two interceptions. Against Ohio State, he completed nearly 68 percent of his passes but managed only 145 passing yards without a touchdown as Penn State struggled to generate explosive plays offensively. Those games demonstrated what many young quarterbacks experience: accuracy alone does not always translate into offensive production against elite defenses.

That isn't to say Grunkemeyer didn't improve. In fact, his development throughout the second half of the season may be the biggest reason that he was such a highly rated prospect in the portal. His final four starts produced zero interceptions, and his confidence visibly increased as the year progressed. He completed 17 of 21 passes against Rutgers, missed only one throw in an efficient outing against Nebraska, and capped the season with his best overall performance against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Those improvements suggest a quarterback with a high ceiling, but they do not necessarily indicate someone ready to immediately rank among the conference's elite passers.

Perhaps the biggest misconception surrounding Grunkemeyer is that changing uniforms automatically means changing production. While Virginia Tech returns more experienced receivers and Franklin's familiarity with his quarterback should ease the transition, the Hokies will still be asking Grunkemeyer to prove he can consistently create explosive plays through the air.

At Penn State, he excelled at protecting the football and taking what defenses gave him. The next step is demonstrating he can elevate an offense when the running game isn't carrying the load.

That distinction is important because expectations around Blacksburg have skyrocketed. Some preseason projections have Virginia Tech competing for eight or more wins, and much of that optimism centers around Grunkemeyer becoming an immediate difference-maker.

He certainly has the talent to become that player eventually. Franklin recruited him as a consensus blue-chip prospect, trusted him during meaningful Big Ten games, and ultimately brought him to Virginia Tech to lead the offense. Those are significant endorsements.

Still, expecting Grunkemeyer to instantly transform into one of the ACC's premier quarterbacks ignores what his 2025 season actually was. It was a promising campaign built on efficiency, ball security and steady improvement — not overwhelming production. If he takes another developmental leap in 2026, Virginia Tech could have one of the better quarterbacks in the conference by season's end.

For now, however, the fairest expectation isn't stardom and immediate success. It's continued growth from a talented young quarterback whose best football is likely still ahead of him.