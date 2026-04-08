CFB Expert Names Hokies' Transfer Class As One Of His Favorites In The Country

Virginia Tech football continues to charge on towards its spring game, which will take place on Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. ET. Beyond that, the Hokies' 2026 season opener is now just under five months away, coming against VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Yesterday, ESPN writer Bill Connelly touched on the topic of Virginia Tech's transfer portal class, which welcomed in 27 new players. Here's what Connelly had to say on the Hokies, who he ranked at No. 17, one spot behind Virginia:

Because the only important thing in the world right now is you knowing what I think about FAU's portal haul ... I ranked my 20 favorite transfer classes, from obvious (landed lots of awesome players) to less obvious (there was a clear, interesting plan).https://t.co/vlyQsKbgMW — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) April 7, 2026

"Favorite transfers: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State (1,339 passing yards, eight TDs, 75.0 Total QBR); WR Que'Sean Brown, Duke (846 receiving yards, 2.1 per route, five TDs); CB Jaquez White, Troy (66 tackles, 15 passes defended, six run stops)

James Franklin clearly had a plan. He wanted to upgrade Tech's raw talent level and added a number of young former blue-chippers -- many from Penn State, his former employer. But he also targeted pass-catching upgrades (I like both Brown and former Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds) and immediate help at cornerback, where newcomers Cam Chadwick (UConn) and White combined for seven picks and 16 breakups."

Grunkemeyer headlines the unit under center, but beyond him, UNC transfer quarterback Bryce Baker serves as a tantalizing yet unproven option at signal-caller. Elsewhere in the offense, Tyseer Denmark (Penn State) and Jeff Exinor (Jr.) add an extra layer to the wide receiver room, which should feature a plethora of options vying for playing time.

Luke Reynolds and Matt Henderson both transferred in from Penn State into the Hokies' tight end room; Reynolds should be the presumptive starter, while Henderson will presumably be a factor in the two-deep.

At cornerback, White, Chadwick and Kenny Woseley (Penn State) factor as likely immediate-impact additions, with Pry spotlighting Woseley as a pleasant surprise last week. Though the offensive line welcomes in eight new prospects (four transfers, four freshmen), not all of them have been able to see the field. Logan Howland hasn't seen the field for group reps, though he was warming up on the sideline yesterday with assistant strength and conditioning coach Jarrett Ferguson.

"We have more depth, there’s no doubt about it — we got more competition," Franklin said of the line. "I think you guys have seen, Howland hasn’t been out here full-go. [Justin Terry] has missed some time. So, they’re two big pieces to the puzzle for competition, specifically at the tackle positions, or to create some flexibility with some guys to go into guard. I’m pleased with the depth and competition. I think we’ve got to be more physical. And, again, we’ve got to get all those guys out there practicing and competing."