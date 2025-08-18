College Football Insider Says Brent Pry's Seat Is Hot Entering The 2025 Season
Entering year four in Blacksburg, head coach Brent Pry is trying to play his way off the hot seat. After coming into the 2024 season with high expectations, the Hokies finished with a 6-7 record, including more abysmal one-score game performances. Virginia Tech saw five players drafted and a number of high-profile players elected to enter the transfer portal. With 30-plus new transfers on the team and two new coordinators, can Pry find a way to work his way off the hot seat this season? Is a bowl game going to be good enough, or will Virginia Tech need to find itself in ACC contention?
How Hot is Pry's Seat?
It is not a bold statement to suggest that Pry is on the hot seat entering the season, but how hot is the seat, and what can Pry do to get off of it? College football insider Bruce Feldman wrote about that in a recent column:
"Last year felt like the season where the former Penn State defensive coordinator would break through in Blacksburg. It didn’t happen. Getting hit by a run of injuries didn’t help, but going 0-5 in one-score games really stung. Pry, who is 16-21 in three seasons, is now 1-12 in games decided by seven points or less.
The Hokies are talented enough to compete with everyone in the ACC, and they pretty much have. They probably should’ve beaten Miami last year on the road. This season, Pry has two new coordinators (Philip Montgomery on offense, Sam Siefkes on defense) and a very experienced QB in Kyron Drones. The opener against South Carolina and Frank Beamer’s son, Shane, is tough, but Virginia Tech doesn’t play either of the ACC’s two Playoff teams from last year, Clemson and SMU. And Miami visits Blacksburg.
Seven wins might be enough to buy Pry another season, but the Hokies have to find a way to start winning close games. Sooner or later (preferably sooner for Pry’s sake), the ball has to start bouncing the Hokies’ way, right?"
Temperature check: Hot.
Can he coach his way off of the hot seat?
In a 2025hot seat ranking released this Summer, CBS Sports analyst Sheran Jeyarajah had Pry in the now-or-never category of the hot seat rankings, which was led by Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie:
"Expectations were high in 2024 with a manageable schedule and returning playmakers on both sides. Instead, Pry delivered a disappointing 6-7 campaign and eighth place finish in the ACC. Things don't get easier with two nonconference games against SEC opponents and many more bowl teams on the schedule. Missing the postseason could shove Pry out of Blacksburg."
Will Pry need to improve upon his record in 2025 to be assured of another season in Blacksburg? Virginia Tech opens the season against South Carolina in Atlanta, and the Gamecocks are likely going to start the season with a lofty ranking. They also face Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Louisville next season, but it is not a murderers' row of a schedule. Needless to say, the Hokies need to see some progress this season.