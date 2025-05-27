ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Brent Pry And Virginia Tech Football Entering the 2025 Season
There is no doubt that the 2025 season is going to be a big one for Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry
Just a few months ago, before the 2024 season ever officially kicked off, Virginia Tech seemed like a program that was trending up under Pry. They finished the 2023 season strong and were returning a ton of starters from that team and seemingly had a favorable schedule in front of them. They were talked about as the dark horse to win the ACC and make the college football playoff, but it wasn't long before that was proven to be false.
Now heading into 2025, there seems to be a lot of doubt about if Pry is the coach to get Virginia Tech back in the running in the ACC. In a recent article from Athlon Sports, ACC coaches were asked to speak about other programs in the league and here is what they had to say about Pry and Virginia Tech:
“The consensus around the league is, it’s not what they want it to be in Blacksburg, and it’s harder than it ever was, but if you get the right guy in there, you’re gonna roll. The question is can that be [Brent] Pry? Because he’s the most Virginia Tech guy they could have.”
“[Kyron] Drones is wildly different game to game. Turn on the tape and you see an extremely high level of talent and an extremely high level of inconsistency.”
“[Philip] Montgomery will want to simplify things for him (Drones); we’re curious if they stay run-heavy or spread it out more.”
“They have some really nice pieces, especially at the skill positions, compared to what Pry inherited.”
“They’re making a lot of slow improvements.”
The Hokies started the season with an upset loss to Vanderbilt, lost to Rutgers a few weeks later, and had the controversial loss to Miami to drop them to 2-3. After rallying to win three straight to get to 5-3 and still have a shot at the ACC Championship, the Hokies collapsed, losing four of their last five, including the bowl game to Minnesota last Friday. Not only was this season very disappointing, but the Hokies are losing most of their contributors from this team to the transfer portal or the draft. RB Bhayshul Tuten, OL Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, and several members of the secondary. They have worked to fill those holes in the portal and quarterback Kyron Drones is coming back, but there is not as much optimism heading into the 2025 season compared to a year ago.
All of that has led to speculation about head coach Brent Pry being on the hot seat going into 2025.
Every offseason, CBS Sports ranks every head coach in the power four and this year, Pry fell 13 spots, going from No. 50 to No. 63:
"Things feel headed in the wrong direction in Blacksburg. Nobody minded much when Pry went 3-8, but expectations rose after the Hokies rode a strong finish to a 7-6 record in 2023. They followed it up last year with an uninspiring 6-7 mark, and there's a bit of heat on Pry's seat entering 2025. 2024 rank: 50 (-13), High: 43, Low: 65"
Pry ranked ahead of Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby, Stanford interim head coach Frank Reich, Arizona's Brent Brennan, Virginia's Tony Elliott, and Northwestern's David Braun.
Earlier this offseason, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg listed Pry as a coach on the hot seat going into 2025 and listed him in the "Don't backslide" category alongside Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Florida's Billy Napier, and Cal's Justin Wilcox:
"The hot-seat talk bubbled up around Pry in November, and if the Commonwealth Cup had gone differently, Virginia Tech could have had a decision to make after a disappointing fall. Pry's second consecutive 6-6 regular season got him to a bowl game, but he will enter Year 4 with a new defensive coordinator and a staff that will include former longtime Hokies DC Bud Foster as an advisor/analyst.
Pry is halfway through his contract and Virginia Tech isn't in the best position to eat a seven-figure buyout. Virginia Tech should be more competitive in a very winnable ACC, especially with quarterback Kyron Drones back. The Hokies have eclipsed seven wins just once since 2017."
Will Pry need to improve upon his record in 2025 to be ensured of another season in Blacksburg? Virginia Tech opens the season against South Carolina in Atlanta and the Gamecocks are likely going to start the season with a lofty ranking. They also face Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Louisville next season, but it is not a murderers row of a schedule. Needless to say, the Hokies need to see some progress next season.