College GameDay Crew Makes Picks For Virginia Tech vs No. 13 South Carolina
The College GameDay crew was live in Columbus today, picking the full slate of FBS games for this weekend. Among those showdowns was the Sunday contest between Virginia Tech and No. 13 South Carolina. The show is Corso's final show on the "College GameDay" desk; his cohosts were Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.
Corso also made his picks for the College Football playoffs, picking Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU and Clemson to make the final four teams. Corso then selected Penn State and LSU to make the National Championship game, with LSU becoming the 2025 National Champion.
All five picked the Gamecocks to defeat Virginia Tech in tomorrow's contest.
Here's how you can watch tomorrow's game.
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
• Analyst: Louis Riddick
• Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
• Analyst: Mike Burnop
• Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
• In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
• Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
• Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
• Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
South Carolina and Virginia Tech face off on Sunday for the first time in 34 years. The last time the two squads faced off was in 1991, where Gamecocks quarterback Bobby Fuller threw for a pair of touchdowns in a 28-21 win for South Carolina.
Preseason optimism is high for the Gamecocks, who enter the weekend ranked No. 13 in the AP's preseason poll. Virginia Tech enters the contest having not been ranked since the third week of 2021.
South Carolina leads the all-time series over Virginia Tech, 11-7-2, and per HokieSports, has won six of the last 10 matchups. Two of the other four were Hokies victories, while the other two were ties. Of the last five contests, the Gamecocks have won four, with the fifth being a tie. The last time that Virginia Tech defeated South Carolina was in 1974; the final margin was 31-17.
This is the second all-time matchup with one of the teams being ranked; the last occurrence was in 1988, when South Carolina was ranked No. 8 entering the contest.
Last season, Virginia Tech opened its season with a 34-27 overtime loss against Vanderbilt, who went on to upset then-No. 1 Alabama later in the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, South Carolina narrowly escaped its Week 1 opener against Old Dominion, defeating the Monarchs, 23-19.
Virginia Tech has another SEC challenger upon its return to Blacksburg: Vanderbilt on Sept. 6 in a rematch of last year's season opener. In the meantime, the Aflac Kickoff offers Pry a chance to inch his way closer to a .500 record as a head coach; his all-time record as a head coach currently sits at 16-21.
While South Carolina ventured to Orlando for its bowl contest, the Hokies instead went to Charlotte, contesting Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The Golden Gophers defeated Tech, 24-10, with backups Collin Schlee and William "Pop" Watson III manning the quarterback spot for the Hokies.