Comparing Virginia Tech Football's Vacant 2026 Head Coaching Slot to Oklahoma State's
Virginia Tech football isn't the only program looking for a fresh and reinvigorating start at head whistle for the 2026 campaign. Oklahoma State is in the same boat.
Nine days after Virginia Tech's head coach, Brent Pry, was fired following the Hokies' first 0-3 start since 1987, Oklahoma State followed suit, firing Mike Gundy. Gundy won the most games in Cowboys history, leading his team to nine top-20 finishes from 2008 to 2021. However, last season, Oklahoma State went winless in the Big 12, punctuated by a 52-0 thumping by Colorado.
"Cowboy Football reached an unprecedented level of success and national prominence under Coach Gundy's leadership," athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. "I believe I speak for OSU fans everywhere when I say that we are grateful for all he did to raise the standard and show us all what is possible for Oklahoma State football."
According to ESPN's article, Gundy was slated to make $6.75 million during the 2025 season and will be owed $15 million by the university.
The Cowboys sit at 1-5, including an 0-3 mark in-conference. The only other Big 12 schools without an in-conference win this season, as of the morning of Oct. 18, are Central Florida and West Virginia. Simply put, this is a problem that isn't solely on Gundy. Much like the Hokies, Oklahoma State is in a pit, reaching a low point where it requires a serious shove to spark change. That shove is needed.
Now, it's time to ask a question few would’ve considered 15 years ago: which program currently offers the more appealing coaching job? Both have proud traditions, strong fan bases, and the potential to win with the right leadership. But each faces distinct challenges in the modern college football landscape.
Virginia Tech’s football identity was built on the back of consistency. Under Frank Beamer, the Hokies became a national power through the 1990s and 2000s, winning four ACC Coastal titles and playing for the 1999 national championship. Beamer’s “Beamer Ball” era made Blacksburg synonymous with disciplined, tough-minded football and elite special teams.
Oklahoma State, meanwhile, carved its modern identity under Mike Gundy. Since 2005, the Cowboys have won double-digit games eight times and claimed a Big 12 title in 2011. Before Gundy, OSU was largely inconsistent, but his tenure stabilized the program and gave it sustained credibility. Historically, Tech has the higher peak — but Oklahoma State has been more consistently relevant in the past decade.
From a recruiting standpoint, both programs operate outside the blue-blood orbit. Virginia Tech’s proximity to fertile regions like the D.C. metro area, the Carolinas, and Tidewater gives it access to solid talent, though competing with SEC and Big Ten schools for local prospects has grown more difficult.
Oklahoma State, recruiting out of Stillwater, faces a similar dynamic. The Cowboys live in Oklahoma’s shadow, fighting the Sooners for in-state talent while battling Texas programs to the south. Gundy has compensated through player development and an offensive system that highlights skill talent, but the ceiling for high-end recruits remains limited.
Both programs depend on evaluation and development rather than star power; both have proven that formula can work.
Blacksburg offers one of college football’s most unique home-field advantages; Lane Stadium’s “Enter Sandman” tradition and the passionate regional fan base make it a special environment. Stillwater doesn’t match that electricity, but its location in the new-look Big 12 could provide a smoother path to contention. With Oklahoma and Texas gone, Oklahoma State can more feasibly compete for a league title. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, must navigate an ACC historically dominated by Florida State and Clemson.
My belief is that for a coach seeking long-term stability, Oklahoma State is the safer pick. Its administrative alignment, facilities and conference outlook make it easier to win consistently. But if chasing upside, the chance to rebuild a regional power and capture national attention, I believe that Virginia Tech offers a higher ceiling.