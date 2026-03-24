'Competition Will Help Us Come Saturday': Virginia Tech's Ayden Greene Readies Up For Senior Season

BLACKSBURG, Va. — For Virginia Tech wide receiver Ayden Greene, his message once head coach James Franklin took over the Hokies was simple: If wide receivers whistle Fontel Mines and assistant Cam Phillips weren't coming back, neither was Greene.

Something that stuck out to me from Ayden Greene: "One of the first things I told [James] Franklin is, I'm not going to be able to stay here without Coach [Fontel] Mines and Cam [Phillips]. Not only for me, but for what they do for everybody." #Hokies — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) March 24, 2026

"One of the first things I told Franklin is, I'm not going to be able to stay here without Coach Mines and Cam [Philips]," Greene said. "Not only for me, but for what they do for everybody. Mines is a hell of a coach. Cam is a hell of a receivers coach. They both have taken my game to a whole 'nother level."

Indeed. Greene served as a backup for each of his first two years, making two starts in 2024, his sophomore year. In 2023, his freshman season, he played in 12 games, recording 56 receiving yards and five catches. The following season, his numbers increased to 268 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, coming against Miami and Clemson, respectively.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl against Minnesota on Jan. 3, 2025, showcased a true glimpse of what Greene could be. Jaylin Lane and Da'Quan Felton opted out of the game with that year's NFL Draft on the horizon, while Stephen Gosnell and Ali Jennings played but were non-factors. Gosnell logged one catch for nine yards, while Jennings did not log a reception on three targets.

Greene was targeted seven times and hauled in six catches, taking them for a total of 115 yards. The brunt of that 115-yard night included a 67-yarder off a short pass that Greene took all the way to the three-yard line before he was taken down by Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown.

In 2025, Greene, now the WR1 with Lane, Felton, Gosnell and Jennings all having graduated, proved his mettle in what was a difficult season for Virginia Tech. Greene, operating on a Hokies team that went 3-9 and fired head coach Brent Pry after an 0-3 start, racked up a team-high 516 receiving yards on 31 catches and

Greene also has a new wide receiver in the corps, which now has expanded to 12 scholarship players and 16 currently on the roster (not counting Davion "FatRat" Brown, who has yet to enroll): A.J. Brand. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt freshman from Charlotte, North Carolina spent the 2025 season as a quarterback, but did not see the field for any game action. Following discourse with Franklin and his father, Brand made the switch. It was one that he wanted to make, and one that Greene believes will add an element of mystique to the offense.

"A.J. is a freak of an athlete," Greene said. "He's a dude that you just say, 'Go out here and do this.' He'll be able to do it. If he buys in, he'll be able to make an impact. He's got the ability, he's got the size, he's got the speed, he's got the hands. Being a quarterback, he understands the plays and concepts probably better than the rest of the receivers that are in the room."

With the addition of Brand to the room, Greene believes that the competition — and the expectations — in the room are higher than ever. To him, that year-long competition will be beneficial in the long run when game time finally arrives.

"The receiver room right now is the most competitive it's been," Greene said. "I think Coach Franklin's got a big part in that. He was a receivers coach, and at the end of the day, we're the playmakers for the most part when it comes to the game. So, Coach Franklin's putting a lot of trust, he's putting a lot of expectation on us to live up to. I think that's pushing our group to a whole other degree than what we've been used to.

"Ultimately, competition throughout the year will help us come Saturday, because if we're competing our asses off every single day, come Saturday, it'll be something we're used to, something we're comfortable with."

For Greene, the experience dealing with newcomers — both freshmen and transfers — has been surprisingly smooth. Greene remarked that it usually takes time for the team to build a bond, but that this year's crew has done so at a "rapid pace". He went on to spotlight the coaches for their recruiting, both in the high school ranks and in the portal.

"It feels like after winter workouts, it kind of felt like we had already... played a season together, just because of how close we were," Greene said. "We were able to communicate, talk, hang out outside of the facility. ... We're acclimating at a very, very high rate."

For Greene, the first opportunity to prove his mettle in a game-time environment comes on Saturday, April 18, when the Hokies host their spring game. After that, Virginia Tech waits until Saturday, Sept. 5, when it officially kicks off the season with its first game against VMI since 1984.