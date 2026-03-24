Virginia Tech's A.J. Brand to Undergo Position Change

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A.J. Brand is making a position switch. Brand, who entered Virginia Tech's football program last year as the fifth-string quarterback, is switching to wide receiver and took his first reps at the position this morning.

AJ Brand is officially moving to receiver, per #Hokies head coach James Franklin. Is not simply a temporary move. — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) March 24, 2026

Brand played multiple positions in high school and was recruited as both an athlete and a signal-caller. Here's a look at the athlete-relevant portions mentioned in 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' thoughts on Brand, which was compiled on Feb. 27, 2024.

"Being recruited as a quarterback and athlete and could play multiple positions in college. Really excels as a runner and is dynamic in the open field. Can make multiple guys miss and is a threat to score every time he takes off. Has burst, wiggle and can make cuts at full speed. Clocked a 4.84-40 at Elite 11 last May but plays faster than that and consistently out-runs the angles. At 6-1, 200 pounds, has a strong frame and matched with his athleticism, can understand why some schools like as a safety. Could also see him at receiver and returning punts/kicks at the next level. Definite playmaker no matter where he lines up and should be able to bring some gamebreaking ability to the table at the Power 5 level."

Brand entered the 2026 workouts as the likely odd man out. Virginia Tech had four other quarterbacks on its roster — Ethan Grunkemeyer (r-So.), Bryce Baker (r-Fr.), Kelden Ryan (r-Fr.) and Troy Huhn — rendering a fifth signal-caller somewhat obsolete. Due to his level of speed, suiting up as both a wide receiver or a safety was a reasonable proposition, given Brand's familiarity with offensive schemes. Ultimately, head coach James Franklin went with the former.

"Biggest thing is how dynamic A.J. is," said offensive coordinator Ty Howle. "He can help compete in that room. He did a really nice job today. ... He can get in and out of breaks. ... The more quarterback-type players you can have on the field is a rgeat thing. He's smart, knows the system."

In addition, Franklin stated that Brand wished to move to the position; Franklin spoke to both Brand and his father, and the two sides mutually decided that it was in the best interest to put Brand at receiver, giving him "the ability to earn a role to help us win games come the fall," in Franklin's words.

"He's too good of an athlete, and he's too good of a guy," Franklin said. "Everybody on the team loves him. He's got an infectious personality. Right now, where he was at on the depth chart, we had a conversation with him and his father. It was my opinion and our opinion that this was in his best interest and the team's best interest."

Franklin remarked that he was not a believer in instructing players to play a specific position, saying that "their heart's got to be in it." For Brand, his aspirations laid in the receiving room, with the door to significant quarterback reps unlikely due to the amount of players already in the room.

As it stands, Virginia Tech's wide receiver corps shapes up as a mostly unproven unit. Franklin has been careful in spotlighting any specific players from the wide receiver corps outside of returnee and presumable WR1 Ayden Greene.

Brand's addition elevates Virginia Tech to 16 total players in the receiving room and 12 on scholarship. The other 11 on scholarship are Greene, Takye Heath, Que'Sean Brown, Marlion Jackson, Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Chanz Wiggins, Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin, Tyseer Denmark, Jeff Exinor Jr., Cam Sparks and Luke Stuewe.

Davion "FatRat" Brown is yet to join the team; he is not an early enrollee and will join the program at a later date.

With his experience as a signal-caller, Brand also could suit up in wildcat-type formations, bringing an element of mystery, intrigue and gadgetry to a Virginia Tech offense that lacked much spunk in 2025. Brand threw for 2,600 yards and 30 passing touchdowns as a senior at Irmo High School.

"He's still a part of the offense," Franklin said. "He's on the field, and he's got a skill set with the ball in his hands, so that's a possibility, as well. But I also embrace [that] special teams is going to eb big, too."

"I think it's a huge advantage," Howle said. "You can have that guy out there in 11 personnel, 12 personnel. It's an advantage when a guy can play another position, be on the field."