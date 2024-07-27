Conference Realignment: Former ESPN Analyst Lists Virginia Tech as a Team 'Fit" for the SEC
It feels like most college football fans are tired of conference realignment, but it might be a while before things settle down, especially given what is happening in the ACC at the moment with Florida State. Not much has been said about where Virginia Tech would fit in with all of the movement going on but former ESPN analyst David Pollack had a suggestion for where the Hokies should end up:
"Do you know who fits in the SEC? NC State and Virginia Tech. Those are teams that, you go to those games, those are SEC environments. Those are awesome shows, passionate college football fans, and you get those markets while not compromising the top of those markets. I could see those two teams being there."
While Virginia Tech in the ACC would certainly be interesting, it does not seem that the SEC is looking to expand immediately.
While Florida State and Clemson are wanting out and reportedly eyeing either the Big Ten or SEC, do the other conferences want them? According to areportfrom Brett McMurphy at the Action Network, the Big Ten, SEC are unlikely to add Florida State if it leaves ACC & ACC survives because "adding FSU doesn’t make financial sense, no desire to expand & “they’ve been a disruptive partner,”
McMurphy went on to add that "If/when the Seminoles break free from the ACC, their top choices would be to join the Big Ten or SEC because of the huge difference in television media rights revenue, sources said.
However, there are multiple concerns about adding Florida State, sources said. Those reasons include the fact that it doesn’t make financial sense for either league, “there’s no appetite for more expansion” and FSU has shown “it’s not a good partner.”
If the ACC were to implode, there are two other schools that might get more attention than either Clemson or Florida State according to McMurphy.
"If the ACC no longer exists and the floodgates open, allowing a mass exodus from the ACC, North Carolina and Virginia would be highly sought after by the SEC and Big Ten, sources said."
This was of course a topic on the opening day of SEC media days and when asked about it, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had this to say about the future of the SEC:
“16 is our today, and 16 is our tomorrow,” Sankey said.
“We’re focused on our 16, period,” the commissioner reiterated.
There has been a lot of speculation about whether the SEC would try to add Florida State and Clemson in the future, but college football analyst Paul Finebaum says that there is another school that is at the top of the SEC's wish list:
“I mean I think that is one of the trickiest areas,” said Finebaum. “Listen, Greg (Sankey) is very smart. He knows that’s out there. I’m sure he has got a fairly standard line there that goes back to what you heard from him three years ago. So I don’t think, even if asked, he is going to go very far or give very much away.”
“It’s North Carolina at the top,” Finebaum stated. “I think, after that, it’s a little bit unknown. There’s a million different theories. Would North Carolina take someone with them? Or would they just sit around?”
It would be interesting to see Virginia Tech's place in all of this, especially if the ACC were to implode. For now, it is best to sit back and see how everything falls into place.