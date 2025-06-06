Could Virginia Tech Host College Gameday This Season?
It is no secret that college football sparks energy and excitement all across the country every Saturday in the fall. The entire nation is particularly fixated on a handful of football analysts sitting in front of the rowdiest college campus of the week--ESPN College Gameday.
College Gameday has a unique setup, leaving each spot along the journey blank to fill the week's most anticipated matchups. With so many programs, predicting the best game of week 14 before the season starts is an improbable task. As with last season, the resurgence of the Indiana Hoosiers brought College Gameday to Bloomington.
Now the question resides, can the Hokies grace College Gameday? A feat they have yet to host since the 2017 season, with an undefeated ACC clash with Dabo Sweeney and his Clemson Tigers. College Gameday for Women's Basketball was in Blacksburg during the 2022 season against the Tar Heels.
Tech's best chance of appearing on College Gameday will rely heavily on their opponent's success, just as in 2017, with either the Tigers or Hokies suffering their first loss live on College Gameday.
Lee Corso will make his final headgear pick during week one of the 2025 season, ending his career covering college football for over 38 seasons. Week one is slated to be one of the Hokies' tougher opponents, an SEC foe in the South Carolina Gamecocks--led by senior quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
A matchup between two elusive quarterbacks like Sellers and Kyron Drones would produce a must-see electric TV broadcast, but the chances of that happening are very slim, with week one also bearing a contest between Texas and Georgia, both of which are top-five teams in the nation.
If Tech can pick up the win against South Carolina, it will need to carry that momentum far into ACC play for its next chance at College Gameday. Heading down to play Mike Norvell's Seminoles in Tallahassee could gear up the buzz depending on how the two ACC programs are shaping up far into the season.
Florida State is a team that remains somewhat of a mystery squad. Talent has left the program recently, headlined by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei transferring after being unable to find the success of the undefeated 2013 regular season. With a head coach as diverse as Norvell, Florida State can always produce a talented gridiron squad.
The excitement levels for college football contests react opposite to a climax, where excitement is mainly drawn at the bookends of the season--the return of football after the dog days of summer, and the final stretch to end the season and push into postseason action.
A week before rivalry week, the Hokies are set to host the Miami Hurricanes, who are currently breaking into top-10 preseason rankings after the acquisition of Georgia star QB Carson Beck--replacing the number one overall pick in the NFL, Cam Ward.
There is no doubt Miami finds success with Beck. If the Hokies can be in contention with the Hurricanes come the tail end of November, we could very well see College Gameday gear up for another ACC contest in Blacksburg.
Tech head coach Brent Pry announced his new offensive coordinator, Phillip Montgomery, in February. With a new look at offense, that could spark some momentum for a program that has remained dormant in the past years, to earn a College Gameday bid.
The Hokies will be looking for their 12th appearance on Gameday to even out a fresh dozen. With there being a set-in-stone way of choosing the host university for each week, the anticipation will grow with each week to see where the set of Gameday will appear next.