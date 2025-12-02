Did Virginia Tech's Future Starting QB Just Enter the Transfer Portal?
The Hokies will have a hole to fill this offseason at quarterback. Kyron Drones played his final year of eligibility. The rest of the quarterback room is either unproven or still under development. However, Virginia Tech may not have to look far for its next starting quarterback.
Old Dominion's sophomore standout Colton Joseph plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, per On3.
Joseph is coming off a 3,631-yard, 34-touchdown campaign where he led the Monarchs to a 9-3 season and a second-place finish in the Sun Belt East. This was the best record since ODU entered the Sun Belt and their second season of at least nine wins since joining the FBS. All of those accomplishments were bound to draw interest from Power Four programs.
There's an array of teams that will be in the market for a quarterback. ACC programs like Miami, Florida State, and Duke are all notable examples of utilizing the portal to address the quarterback position. Franklin is recruiting with high efficiency in just a few weeks. He'll need to use the portal to make immediate adjustments to the roster. A move from Norfolk to Blacksburg for Joseph could be prioritized by Franklin early in the portal window.
Happy Valley Roots
The connection James Franklin has to Old Dominion runs deeper than his recent tailgate in early November. His former offensive coordinator, Ricky Rahne, has been with the Monarchs since the turn of the decade. Rahne has shut down any speculation connecting him to Blacksburg. However, that doesn't mean the familiarity couldn't play a role in Joseph's decision.
Every player who has followed Franklin to Virginia Tech has cited how great o connection he's established with them. He emphasized this as a trait he prioritizes as a coach. He's a player's coach through and through. Combine that with the ties he has to the man whose played an essential part in Joseph's development, it's hard to imagine a world where Franklin doesn't go after the Monarch.
Fitting the Mold
The dual-threat transfer quarterback trend has worked well. Haynes King turned Georgia Tech into a premier offense. Diego Pavia has turned into a Commodores icon. Joseph's fit in Blacksburg goes beyond a recent trend. The tools he possesses schematically fit the offenses Franklin installed at Penn State.
The last time the Nittany Lions were on the Big Ten mountain top was in 2016. That offense was led by Trace McSorely in what was one of the most productive units the school has seen. Now, having a generational running back in Saquon Barkley, combined with Chris Godwin and Mike Gesicki as strong receiving options, shouldn't go unmentioned. Even after those weapons departed the school, however, McSorely still played well. His final season in 2018 saw usage from Ricky Rahne that mirrors how Joseph was utilized in 2025. McSorely had over 2,500 passing yards and nearly 800 yards on the ground.
Once Rahne departed, the usage of QB runs decreased but remained a key part of the offense. Franklin likes quarterbacks who can create plays outside of the pocket. However, he still wants a passer who can stand in the pocket and make plays with his arm. While his arm talent isn't elite, Joseph can create big plays through the air when it matters. His athleticism opens up a world of opportunity in the run and RPO game. The turnovers show his youth at the collegiate level, but the confidence Joseph carries with himself is a key trait for a Power Four quarterback.
This would be more than a rental for the Hokies. Whoever lands the Monarch field general is getting one of the best athletes available at quarterback. Fans saw glimpses of how he'd handle the pressure against Power Four opponents. He put his name on the map against Indiana and showed out in Blacksburg. There is still a while before the portal window opens. When it does, Joseph could be one of the top targets for James Franklin.