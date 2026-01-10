UNC Transfer QB Bryce Baker Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has addressed one of its most pressing needs ahead of the 2026 season, landing former North Carolina quarterback Bryce Baker out of the transfer portal. The news was initially reported by 247Sports.

Baker, a former top-100 national recruit, announced his commitment to Virginia Tech after spending his true freshman season at UNC. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback brings a high-upside skill set to Blacksburg as the Hokies look to stabilize and deepen their quarterback room under head coach James Franklin.

Quarterback was widely viewed as Virginia Tech’s most urgent position to address this offseason. With uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of several young signal-callers on the roster, adding a player with Baker’s pedigree gives the Hokies both immediate depth and long-term developmental potential.

A native of Kernersville, North Carolina, Baker starred at East Forsyth High School, where he established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Baker was the No. 1 quarterback in North Carolina and a top-5 player in North Carolina in the 2025 recruiting class.

Baker led East Forsyth to a combined 23-3 record across his junior and senior seasons. During that span, he accounted for more than 7,000 total yards and 88 touchdowns, while throwing just eight interceptions in 26 games. His efficiency and production earned him a spot as an Elite 11 finalist, further cementing his status as one of the nation’s premier high school passers.

Despite limited opportunities during his lone season at North Carolina, Baker remained a highly regarded developmental quarterback. Recruiting analysts have praised his combination of size, athleticism and playmaking ability. 247Sports describes Baker as a mobile quarterback who can throw receivers open and escape pressure with his lower-body quickness. He has also been noted for his effectiveness on designed quarterback runs, an area where many improvisational passers struggle.

At Virginia Tech, Baker joins a quarterback room that includes Kelden Ryan, AJ Brand and Troy Huhn, along with the rumor of Ethan Grunkemeyer. None have publicly confirmed their plans for the upcoming season. The addition of Baker gives the Hokies another young option with starting-level upside, even if he is not expected to immediately claim the top spot on the depth chart.

With four years of eligibility remaining, Baker represents both a short-term depth addition and a long-term investment for the Hokies. If his development continues as expected, he could eventually emerge as a key piece of Virginia Tech’s offensive future.