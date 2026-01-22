Does James Franklin's First Transfer Portal Class Deserve an "A" Grade?

Not every team that wins the offseason ends up actually having success on the field, but the Virginia Tech Hokies have had quite a bit of success this offseason under new head coach James Franklin.

The success started with the high school recruiting class, which Franklin was able to get into the top 25 after the Hokies were outside of the top 100 when he arrived. Then he went to work in the transfer portal.

During the two week period that the portal was open, Franklin was able to land 27 commits and currently has the No. 18 overall transfer portal class, which is good for 3rd in the ACC (per 247Sports). While it was expected that recruiting in both high school and the portal would tick up under Franklin, was this better than what most expected?

Does this haul deserve an A?

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

When looking at this transfer portal haul, it is one of the best in the ACC, but what kind of grade does it deserve? CBS Sports analyst Carter Bahns gave Franklin's program a B+ for their haul:

"It is hard to find reasons why Virginia Tech cannot compete in the upper tier of the ACC under James Franklin. A strong transfer class gives the Hokies a chance to do that right out of the gate. The influx of former Penn State talent will help Franklin hit the ground running, especially if quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer delivers on expectations as a former top-10 recruit at his position. He will have a rising star tight end by his side in Luke Reynolds. Ex-Nittany Lions also construct a sizable part of the defense, which is promising given the program's reign of dominance on that side of the ball. Grade: B+"

Virginia Tech is going to have a new look QB room this season and there is reason to be excited about it. Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer looked sharp for the Nittany Lions down the stretch of the season after Drew Allar went down with an injury and North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker was a highly ranked high school recruit.

Virginia Tech was also able to land one of the best wide receivers in the ACC from a season ago when they got Duke WR Que'Sean Brown.

Brown caught 64 passes for 846 yards this past season for the Blue Devils, who had one of the top offenses in the country. In 2024, he caught 41 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown was the 6th-highest rated player on Duke according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing this season with a 72.8 overall grade. In 398 snaps during the 2024 season, Brown finished with a 72.6 overall grade. He is a productive receiver who should make an immediate impact in the Hokies offense

Another pass catcher to watch this season is going to be Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds. Reynolds is a former five star recruit out of high school and has all the makings of a matchup problem for opposing defenses.

While Virginia Tech might not be ready to win the ACC just yet, they have had a good offseason with a good portal haul and a good high school class. Let's see what the results on the field bring.

More Virginia Tech Football News: