Does Virginia Tech Now Have the Best Quarterback Room in the ACC?

It's no secret that James Franklin has been working portal at a high level. Virginia Tech sits at fifth in the nation on On3's transfer portal rankings. 247Sports has its class ranked 12th. The portal was once a way of rebuilding the roster temporarily for the Hokies. Franklin has taken a hybrid approach, landing talent that helps them both now and in the future.

One of, if not the most, prized possessions of this transfer class is Penn State's Ethan Grunkemeyer. A former four-star prospect, Grunkemeyer progressed throughout the 2025 season after Drew Allar went down in the first half of the season. The bulk of his development did happen after Franklin left. That just made him an even bigger target for Franklin to land among the plethora of Nittany Lions that flocked to the Hokies.

It's not just Grunkemeyer that's revamping this quarterback room. He'll step in as QB1 immediately, but will be challenged by former Tar Heel Bryce Baker. The UNC transfer has the makeup of the modern quarterback. His strong arm and mobility unlock plays as a passer that will have NFL scouts frothing at the mouth. He's got plenty of development ahead of him with four years of eligibility remaining.

The upside of these two transfers, alongside young passers like Kelden Ryan, A.J. Brand, and Troy Huhn, is rare in Blacksburg. Franklin is eager to make that the standard. He's put the ACC on notice, and he's ready to contend for the conference title as soon as next year. The quarterback room will be at the heart of their success. The million-dollar question is: Has Virginia Tech built the best room in the ACC?

Matching Up With the ACC's Best

The key to a good quarterback room is being able to acclimate talent to the system. A good room is more than just having a good starter. If that were the only factor, Virginia Tech would be on the outside looking in.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke currently has one of the most talented passers in the nation in Darian Mensah. He's got the perfect blend of youth and experience under him to legitimize the high level of play he put on paper. Plus, he now has an ACC Championship under his belt. Other QBs like C.J. Bailey, Kevin Jennings, Mason Heintschel, and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele have flashed the potential to leap into the national conversation like Mensah has. On the other hand, the ACC has a lot of talent headed out. Carson Beck will be headed for the pros after his National Championship run concludes. Cade Klubnik, Chandler Morris, and Haynes King rank below him in terms of NFL talent.

Some teams have continuously recruited well at the position to the point where they're written in to hold the QB throne in the ACC. The Hokies performed the best out of any team in the conference period, let alone at the quarterback position. They have one of the best futures at the position. If Grunkemeyer builds off his strong finish to the 2025 season, he could easily be among Bailey and Jennings as the best passers behind the Blue Devils' star. The room isn't as concrete as others. This offseason, however, was as good an introduction to a conversation they were typically never a part of as Virginia Tech could've asked for.

