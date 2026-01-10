Duke Transfer WR Que'Sean Brown Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech added a key wide receiver to their roster today, with the addition of Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown. The wideout is coming off of his redshirt sophomore season at with the Blue Devils. The news was initially reported by VTScoop/247 Sports' Kolby Crawford.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨#Hokies add productive WR transfer in Duke's Que'Sean Brown!



He was Duke's second-leading receiver in 2025. pic.twitter.com/PulqT2rqXd — VTScoop247 (@VTScoop247) January 10, 2026

Over his last two seasons in Durham, Brown has logged 1,291 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, including a career day in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State, where he produced 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns off 10 catches.

Wide receiver was a glaring need for Virginia Tech going into the transfer portal; they have made a big move now with the addition of Brown. He joins Jeff Exinor as the second receiver in the class for Virginia Tech, with at least one more likely to come by the transfer portal's conclusion.

During his time with Duke, Brown has been a top-grading pass-catcher in the ACC, with a PFF grade of 72.8 in 2025 and a 72.6 grade the season prior. His best-graded game of 2025 came vs. Cal in October, where Brown logged an 86.4 offensive grade, reeling in seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

With 12 career 50-plus-yard games, seven of which came in 2025, Brown was consistently productive for Duke over his two-year career and will look to be continuing that at Virginia Tech as its most productive receiver addition since Ali Jennings committed back in Dec. 2022.

Brown joins experienced wide receivers Ayden Greene and Takye Heath along with the younger talents of Shamarius Peterkin, Chanz Wiggins and Keylen Adams, along with Penn State transfer Jeff Exinor.

Brown, standing at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, is a prototypical slot receiver, which could take time away from a guy like Takye Heath while also leaving an outside role open on the opposite side of Ayden Greene. That outside spot is one that the Hokies could look to fill in the portal.

Brown comes to Virginia Tech, expected to be an instant impact player and starter for the Hokies. With two years of productive ACC experience, Brown instantly brings depth and talent to Virginia Tech's wide receiver room.

Brown is a huge get for Virginia Tech, who had to put an emphasis on wide receiver additions after a substandard receiving effort in 2025 after the losses of Ali Jennings, Da'Quon Felton and Jaylin Lane. Virginia Tech has made a step towards rectifying that with the addition of Brown.

More Virginia Tech Football News: