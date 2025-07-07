All Hokies

EA Sports College Football 26: Complete Player Ratings for Virginia Tech

Jackson Caudell

Nov 9, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) looks to pass the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) looks to pass the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Today is a day that college football fans have been looking forward to all summer.

EA Sports College Football 26 has finally released and there are not only new rosters, but plenty of new features in the game as well. When the game released an official trailer a few weeks ago, Lane Stadium and Enter Sandman were big selling points in the game.

Virginia Tech was one of the funnest teams to play with on the game last year, with Kyron Drones at quarterback, Bhayshul Tuten running the rock, and one of the better defenses on the game. This year, the Hokies have a mostly new roster compared to last year's game and this is the first chance that Hokies fans and college football fans will get to see how the new team plays in the game.

Here are the complete ratings for Virginia Tech's roster as EA Sports College Football 26 releases today:

LG Tomas Rimac- 91 Overall

RB Terion Stewart- 88 Overall

RB Braydon Bennett- 86 Overall

SS Christian Ellis- 85 Overall

DE Ben Bell- 84 Overall

WR Donavon Greene- 84 Overall

QB Kyron Drones- 83 Overall

K John Love- 83 Overall

DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr- 83 Overall

TE Benji Gosnell- 82 Overall

DE James Djonkam- 82 Overall

RB Marcellous Hawkins- 81 Overall

LB Caleb Woodson- 81 Overall

RB Jeff Overton- 80 Overall

CB Dante Lovett- 80 Overall

CB Caleb Brown- 80 Overall

CB Isaiah Brown-Murray- 80 Overall

RB Jeremiah Coney- 79 Overall

WR James Jeanette- 78 Overall

DT Elhadj Fall- 78 Overall

FS Quentin Reddish- 77 Overall

Brody Meadows- 77 Overall

RT Lucas Austin- 77 Overall

DL Immanuel Hickman- 77 Overall

DE Keyshawn Burgos- 77 Overall

LB Jordan Bass- 77 Overall

RT Montavious Cunningham- 77 Overall

LT Johnny Garrett- 76 Overall

WR Ayden Greene- 76 Overall

SS Sherrod Covil Jr- 76 Overall

DT Arias Nash- 76 Overall

QB AJ Brand- 76 Overall

CB Jahmari Deloatch- 76 Overall

SS Isaiah Cash- 76 Overall

LT Layth Ghannam- 76 Overall

TE Harrison Saint Germain- 75 Overall

WR/RB Cameron Seldon- 75 Overall

DT Kemari Copeland- 75 Overall

FS Tyson Flowers- 75 Overall

LB Jaden Keller- 75 Overall

QB Garrett Rangel- 75 Overall

DT Jahzari Priester- 74 Overall

RB Tyler Mason- 74 Overall

CB Krystian Williams- 73 Overall

CB Joseph Reddish- 73 Overall

SS Tyler Childress- 73 Overall

RG Jaden Muskrat- 73 Overall

LB Gabe Williams- 73 Overall

CB Thomas Williams- 73 Overall

K Kyle Lowe- 72 Overall

QB Pop Watson- 72 Overall

FS Devin Alves- 72 Overall

C Kyle Altuner- 72 Overall

DE Jason Abbey- 72 Overall

LG Grant Karczewski- 71 Overall

LG Carter Stallard - 71 Overall

P Nick Velsistas- 71 Overall

WR Tucker Holloway- 71 Overall

DL Emmett Laws- 70 Overall

WR Takye Heath- 70 Overall

LB Will Johnson- 70 Overall

LB Kaleb Spencer- 70 Overall

LB Brody Jones- 70 Overall

OL Hannes Hammer- 69 Overall

DE Aycen Stevens- 69 Overall

C Tommy Ricard- 69 Overall

WR Keylen Adams- 69 Overall

TE Ja'Ricious Hairston- 67 Overall

LB George Ballance- 67 Overall

WR Chanz Wiggins- 67 Overall

RT Aidan Lynch- 67 Overall

C Elijah Haughawout- 59 Overall

LS/TE Christian Epling- 55 Overall

LS/TE Tate Kendall- 50 Overall

