EA Sports College Football 26: Complete Player Ratings for Virginia Tech
Today is a day that college football fans have been looking forward to all summer.
EA Sports College Football 26 has finally released and there are not only new rosters, but plenty of new features in the game as well. When the game released an official trailer a few weeks ago, Lane Stadium and Enter Sandman were big selling points in the game.
Virginia Tech was one of the funnest teams to play with on the game last year, with Kyron Drones at quarterback, Bhayshul Tuten running the rock, and one of the better defenses on the game. This year, the Hokies have a mostly new roster compared to last year's game and this is the first chance that Hokies fans and college football fans will get to see how the new team plays in the game.
Here are the complete ratings for Virginia Tech's roster as EA Sports College Football 26 releases today:
LG Tomas Rimac- 91 Overall
RB Terion Stewart- 88 Overall
RB Braydon Bennett- 86 Overall
SS Christian Ellis- 85 Overall
DE Ben Bell- 84 Overall
WR Donavon Greene- 84 Overall
QB Kyron Drones- 83 Overall
K John Love- 83 Overall
DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr- 83 Overall
TE Benji Gosnell- 82 Overall
DE James Djonkam- 82 Overall
RB Marcellous Hawkins- 81 Overall
LB Caleb Woodson- 81 Overall
RB Jeff Overton- 80 Overall
CB Dante Lovett- 80 Overall
CB Caleb Brown- 80 Overall
CB Isaiah Brown-Murray- 80 Overall
RB Jeremiah Coney- 79 Overall
WR James Jeanette- 78 Overall
DT Elhadj Fall- 78 Overall
FS Quentin Reddish- 77 Overall
Brody Meadows- 77 Overall
RT Lucas Austin- 77 Overall
DL Immanuel Hickman- 77 Overall
DE Keyshawn Burgos- 77 Overall
LB Jordan Bass- 77 Overall
RT Montavious Cunningham- 77 Overall
LT Johnny Garrett- 76 Overall
WR Ayden Greene- 76 Overall
SS Sherrod Covil Jr- 76 Overall
DT Arias Nash- 76 Overall
QB AJ Brand- 76 Overall
CB Jahmari Deloatch- 76 Overall
SS Isaiah Cash- 76 Overall
LT Layth Ghannam- 76 Overall
TE Harrison Saint Germain- 75 Overall
WR/RB Cameron Seldon- 75 Overall
DT Kemari Copeland- 75 Overall
FS Tyson Flowers- 75 Overall
LB Jaden Keller- 75 Overall
QB Garrett Rangel- 75 Overall
DT Jahzari Priester- 74 Overall
RB Tyler Mason- 74 Overall
CB Krystian Williams- 73 Overall
CB Joseph Reddish- 73 Overall
SS Tyler Childress- 73 Overall
RG Jaden Muskrat- 73 Overall
LB Gabe Williams- 73 Overall
CB Thomas Williams- 73 Overall
K Kyle Lowe- 72 Overall
QB Pop Watson- 72 Overall
FS Devin Alves- 72 Overall
C Kyle Altuner- 72 Overall
DE Jason Abbey- 72 Overall
LG Grant Karczewski- 71 Overall
LG Carter Stallard - 71 Overall
P Nick Velsistas- 71 Overall
WR Tucker Holloway- 71 Overall
DL Emmett Laws- 70 Overall
WR Takye Heath- 70 Overall
LB Will Johnson- 70 Overall
LB Kaleb Spencer- 70 Overall
LB Brody Jones- 70 Overall
OL Hannes Hammer- 69 Overall
DE Aycen Stevens- 69 Overall
C Tommy Ricard- 69 Overall
WR Keylen Adams- 69 Overall
TE Ja'Ricious Hairston- 67 Overall
LB George Ballance- 67 Overall
WR Chanz Wiggins- 67 Overall
RT Aidan Lynch- 67 Overall
C Elijah Haughawout- 59 Overall
LS/TE Christian Epling- 55 Overall
LS/TE Tate Kendall- 50 Overall