Edge Rusher Kamauryn Morgan No Longer Planning to Attend Virginia Tech

Kamuryn Morgan, the Baylor edge rusher who had recently committed to Virginia Tech this offseason, is no longer planning to play for the Hokies and has reopened his transfer process, per 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

Baylor edge Kamauryn Morgan (@KamaurynM) tells @247Sports he no longer plans to attend Virginia Tech and his transfer process is back open.



Morgan ranks as the No. 114 overall player in the portal & immediately becomes one of the top players available.https://t.co/WVE0MwFw19 pic.twitter.com/XzOgtmQqKE — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 16, 2026

Morgan's reversal comes just one week after he publicly pledged to join Virginia Tech's roster on Jan. 9, part of a highly active transfer portal cycle under new head coach James Franklin. At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Morgan was coming off a redshirt freshman season at Baylor, where he played in six games, recording five tackles.

The former four-star recruit out of Dallas was widely seen as a youthful edge rusher who could become an immediate contributor to Franklin's defense. In his junior year of high school at South Oak Cliff, Morgan totaled 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His production ranked him the 18th-rated edge in his class, per 247 Sports.

Although he had limited playing time, PFF graded Morgan at 60.0 overall grade for the season. He was rated as a slightly better run defender with a 61.9 grade, while his pass rush grade was just under at 58.9.

Details around what prompted Morgan to reconsider his plans are still emerging. His decision to reopen his transfer process means Virginia Tech will need to adjust its roster outlook and defensive depth projections as the portal window closes. Before verbally committing to Virginia Tech, Moegan had scheduled official visits with Kentucky, SMU, Cal and Texas A&M.

This situation underscores a broader trend in college football: the transfer portal has made recruiting more fluid than ever. Commitments can change quickly, and programs must be prepared for sudden shifts as players weigh their options. Morgan's decision comes just hours before Duke's star quarterback Darian Mensah suddenly announced he will not be returning to the Blue Devils in 2026.

For Virginia Tech, this situation is a reminder that even "locked-in" portal additions are not guaranteed until a player officially enrolls. The Hokies, like many programs, have invested significant resources into recruiting portal players, and each shift can force coaches to adjust plans quickly. While this is a setback for Virginia Tech, it has still had a highly busy and successful offseason, ranking towards the top in transfer portal team rankings.

This reality has become part of the new normal in college football. Coaches now have to recruit with the understanding that a player can change course at any time, and fans have to grow accustomed to rapid turnover.

