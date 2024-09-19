ESPN Recruiting Analyst Gives His Take On Virginia Tech's 2025 Class
Virginia Tech did lose the commitment of four-star wide receiver Matthew Outten, who flipped to Penn State, but the Hokies still have some solid players in their 2025 class. Four-star wide receiver Micah Matthews is the top ranked player in the class according to 247Sports, but there are some underrated gems in this class as well. Quarterback Kelden Ryan has had a good senior season and it looks like Virginia Tech found one of the more underrated quarterback prospects in the 2025 class.
The Hokies class is rated the No. 47 class for 2025 and in a recent article from ESPN Recruiting Analyst Craig Haubert had this to say about the class
ESPN 300 commits: 1
Top offensive prospect: ATH Micah Matthews
Top defensive prospect: LB Brett Clatterbaugh
"The Hokies have been able to keep some top in-state talent. Micah Matthews is listed as an athlete but projects to receiver, where he can be a big-play target with excellent hands and plenty of speed. As a junior, he had nearly 90 receptions for over 1,400 yards. He is a true dual-sport athlete who also plans to play baseball in college. With some deep threats on board, the Hokies landed a QB with a strong arm who can drive the ball downfield in three-star A.J. Brand. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards as a junior and rushed for over 1,000. They also added a second QB to the class in Kelden Ryan, who can also be a dual-threat option. Brett Clatterbaugh is among the top defensive prospects in the state. He displays good recognition skills and can close well and be a physical presence."
Another guy who was not mentioned was four-star wide receiver Shamarius Peterkin, who chose Virginia Tech over NC State in a surprise decision. Peterkin has a chance to be an early impact player for the Hokies as soon as next year in my opinion and could end up being the best player in the class.