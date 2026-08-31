Ethan Grunkemeyer is officially The Starter at Virginia Tech: What Does It Mean for the Future of the QB Room?

Virginia Tech's single-season school record for completion percentage is 65.3%, set by Hendon Hooker in 2020. Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 69.1% of his passes last fall at Penn State. On Monday, he became Virginia Tech's starting quarterback.

Head coach James Franklin made it official at his weekly news conference, five days before the Hokies open against VMI on Sept. 5. Nobody in Blacksburg fell out of a chair. Grunkemeyer followed Franklin down from State College over the winter, and so did offensive coordinator Ty Howle and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien. He was the presumed starter in the spring, in June, and through camp.

The name isn't the news. What it says about how this staff intends to play offense is.

Future of the QB room

Grunkemeyer beat out Bryce Baker, Kelden Ryan, and Troy Huhn, none of whom have taken a snap in a college game. He has appeared in 11 and started seven, and those seven starts are the whole argument. When Drew Allar's season ended and Franklin was fired six games into last year, Grunkemeyer inherited a 3-3 Penn State team that lost its next three. Then it won four straight and finished 7-6, closing with a win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. He didn't throw an interception in any of those four wins.

"I think he's got his teammates' respect," Franklin said Monday. "I think there's a level of consistency and maturity that he has shown to give the coaches and his teammates trust."

Grunkemeyer was voted a captain in his first year in the program, a designation Franklin said surprised him not at all and guaranteed nothing. He still hasn't named a backup, and he said that competition could run week to week.

What he has named is an identity. Grunkemeyer isn't going to win anybody a game with his legs. He lost 46 net rushing yards on 35 carries last season, a figure that indicts the Penn State offensive line as much as his mobility. Virginia Tech is building around a pocket passer and betting that accuracy travels.

The roster says the staff has believed that for months. Howle coaches tight ends on top of running the offense, and the Hokies stocked that room with Luke Reynolds, Benji Gosnell, and Matt Henderson. The unknown isn't Grunkemeyer. It's Howle, who has never called plays at the Power Four level, and an offense that scored 19.9 points per game, 113th nationally.

The part nobody asked about Monday is what sits behind him. Grunkemeyer is a redshirt sophomore with two seasons left after this one. Baker is a redshirt freshman who was a four-star at North Carolina before the Tar Heels brought in a starter over him. Huhn is a true freshman four-star who flipped from Penn State when Franklin took the job. And in the 2027 class, Franklin holds a commitment from Peter Bourque, a top-100 quarterback who picked the Hokies over Georgia in May.

Franklin's answer to that pileup is two decades old. He was on the Green Bay staff for Aaron Rodgers' rookie season, when Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre to learn what it took to be a great NFL quarterback.

"I think a big part of Aaron's long-term success is he was able to sit back and learn behind a starter," Franklin said. "And I think there's been a ton of quarterbacks who have been thrown out there before they were ready."

While this point is true, nobody in today's college football landscape is going to sit for three years. If Grunkemeyer plays the way this staff believes he will, Virginia Tech has a returning starter in 2027 and 2028; Bourque arrives with no path, and two four-stars hold clipboards for another season. Developmental quarterbacks don't wait now. They transfer.

For now, there's Saturday night. A sold-out Lane Stadium, an orange out, Franklin's first Enter Sandman. Blacksburg has waited nine months to see what this staff looks like with the lights on. It gets 12 games to find out.