Class of 2027 Four-Star QB Peter Bourque Commits to Virginia Tech Over Georgia and Penn State

Class of 2027 four-star signal-caller Peter Bourque has announced his new destination. Bourque, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal-caller from Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.), will be attending Virginia Tech.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Peter Bourque has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 220 QB chose the Hokies over Georgia



He was the highest-ranked uncommitted QB in the 2027 Class



“GO HOKIES!”https://t.co/okqjBOTMO4 pic.twitter.com/3Aq8kuAPfd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

Georgia, Penn State and Virginia Tech were the final three schools competing for Bourque, and ultimately, it was the the Hokies that won the recruiting battle for the Massachusetts native, who is a consensus top-10 quarterback in the class.

In the 2025 season, Bourque was named Massachusetts' Gatorade Player of the Year, posting a 9-0 record for Tabor Academy and totaling 2,241 passing yards on a 131-of-207 clip. He totaled 18 passing touchdowns and also added 688 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries.

On the 247Sports rankings, Bourque was given a four-star rating with an overall mark of 92. He was rated as the No. 80 recruit in the Class of 2027, the No. 7 quarterback in the class and the top-ranked recruit in the state of Massachusetts. The 247Sports Composite was nearly identical, ranking him the same in the quarterback and state slots, though it had him two spots lower nationally as the No. 82 recruit.

Bourque received offers from 34 schools, which included Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Bourque had previously committed to Michigan on August 11, 2025, but he pulled his commitment on Feb. 17, 2026. After that, Bourque went on unofficial visits to Georgia (twice), Miami (once), Penn State (once) and Virginia Tech (once).

With his pledge, Bourque now becomes the highest-rated player in the Hokies 2027 recruiting class, which is quickly becoming one of the best in the country. Not only is Bourque the highest-rated player in the Hokies' class, but he is one of the highest-rated players and quarterbacks to ever commit to Virginia Tech. On 247Sports' all-time recruit rankings, Bourque ranks at No. 12 on the Hokies' all-time recruiting list and the fifth-highest ranked quarterback.

Virginia Tech's 2027 class now ranks No. 16 in the country and No. 2 in the ACC behind Miami.

Bourque joins a Virginia Tech quarterback room that currently features four signal-callers: Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State transfer), Bryce Baker (UNC transfer), Kelden Ryan (Class of 2025 signee) and Troy Huhn (Class of 2026 signee).

Grunkemeyer will be a redshirt junior in the 2027 season, while Baker and Ryan will both be redshirt sophomores. Huhn will presumably redshirt his freshman year and be a redshirt freshman entering the 2027 campaign. Grunkemeyer currently slots in as the Hokies' projected starter; he has three years of eligibility remaining.