Virginia Tech Declares Ethan Grunkemeyer The Starting Quarterback For Season Opener Against VMI

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football has declared its starter ahead of its Week 1 clash with VMI (Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

It's Ethan Grunkemeyer, the Penn State redshirt sophomore who threw for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions last year for the Nittany Lions, reported ESPN's Pete Thamel and head coach James Franklin confirmed at Monday's press conference. Grunkemeyer threw for six touchdowns and no picks in his final four games of the 2025 season, leading Penn State to a 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) record and a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl after the Nittany Lions started the year 3-6. Grunkemeyer threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Sources: Virginia Tech has named transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer the starting quarterback, and he’ll debut for the Hokies against VMI. Grunkemeyer is a Penn State transfer who threw for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns. Won his final four starts of the year at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/mHc3gJlinh — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 31, 2026

What were the intrinsic factors in Grunkemeyer earning the starting job?

"He's worked really hard on getting stronger and getting more explosive," Franklin said after spotlighting his leadership.

Grunkemeyer earned the starting job over Bryce Baker, Kelden Ryan and Troy Huhn — none of whom have played a snap of real-game college football.

"His ability to distribute the ball and decision-making, those things are big," Franklin said. "And I think he has the ability to still be a threat in the running game, or a guy that can extend plays. But just his daily approach, I think he leads the position the right way. He approaches the position the right way. I think our coaches and his teammates have a ton of confidence in him based on his approach and consistency."

Virginia Tech's hope is built upon a potentially aerial threat in Grunkemeyer. While he's not a rushing threat as of yet, having tallied a net-minus-46 yards on 35 carries last season, he does offer a more accurate passing archetype than the Hokies had last season. In 2025, Virginia Tech starter Kyron Drones completed 56.5% of his passes (178-for-315) for 1,919 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine picks, while adding 644 yards and nine scores on the ground. Though Grunkemeyer won't offer the same dual-threat nature, he is a stronger passer, a note that should serve Virginia Tech's tight-end-heavy unit well.

Over the pas couple weeks, Grunkemeyer displayed a leadership in the clubhouse that aided in eventually securing the starting job, though the staff did not believe it was a foregone conclusion, Franklin said.

"I think he's been the leader in the clubhouse for a number of probably practices and maybe weeks," Franklin said of Grunkemeyer. "But I don't think it was like a foregone conclusion that this was going to happen, or or we would have told you guys and made an announcement. I think it's been a real competitive group. ... I think there's a level of consistency and maturity that he has shown to give the coaches and his teammates trust."