Everything From Brent Pry's Post Game Press Conference vs Stanford
1. You've been in some stressful games this year, is it safe to say this is a stress free one?
"Even when the backups are in there it's stressful! You know, you just as a coach, you want to see them do what they need to do and play well. That second group didn't do so hot a couple of weeks ago and gave up a score when they got a chance to play in a win. So it was good to see them tighten up, get some sacks, and play some good defense."
2. You were able to establish the run, how important was it to get the run game going?
"I think that's who we need to be! Uh, whether it's Bhayshul, whether it's Kyron, you know, we've got to be able to run it. A couple of sweeps, with some wide-outs I mean, we got to be able to do that. And uh, we didn't have many runs that weren't efficient today, a couple, but we were able to stay on schedule for the most part and I think KD made pretty good decisions. I think the offensive line is trending and their giving us a chance to get things going that we weren't able to do at times last year and at the beginning of this year."
3. You guys forced 2 plus turnovers, what did you like about that? and 5 sacks
"Yeah that's who we need to be, you know, we have to be an aggressive defense that can cause some mayhem. That's too important with the style of defense that we want to play. So the minus-yard plays, the sacks, I thought we were physical today, I thought there were some good hits on their ball carriers. That's a good sign, I don't think we've seen that all year, I mean we were physical and some balls popped out, and obviously Keonta's interception and being able to convert that you know, after the field goal, with the roughing the kicker. The takeaways, when you steal possessions in a game like that, against an offense like that, with the game plan they had, invaluable."
4. Coach mentioned earlier this week that Kyron took a step in the right direction, is this another step in the right direction today?
" Yeah, I think so, he's confident, he's confident, you know, he's confident throwing the ball, he's confident pulling it down and running it, he's confident running and throwing the ball. You know, I think that's when he's at his best and I think that was on display today."
5. You mentioned the turnovers, you got 4 red zone turnovers in the last three games, what is it bout the bend but don't break mentality on defense?
"Well we don't want to bend either, but we certainly don't want to break. You know, that's a situation we practice every week when they are inside the red zone and you got to dial it up and you got to be aggressive and your backs to the wall and turnovers are the absolute best thing that can happen down there and we've been able to do that a little bit."
6. Da'Quan Felton had 77 receiving yards in the last 5 games, he had 84 in the second half of this game. What have you seen from him even with a slow start in a half in a day like he's had today?
"First of all I couldn't be more proud of him, he has absolutely blocked his tail off this entire season, he's been incredibly unselfish and to see him have a day like this is very deserving and very happy for him, he's a big play threat to me."
7. Just want to get your thoughts on Stanford's wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, just talk about the challenge he posed and how tough the game plan was against him.
"Yeah he's scary because you throw the ball up, he has a chance to come down with it. He's a big body guy with great ball skills, you know we're fortunate that our corners are pretty good players too and we just played left and right for the most part and we were able to at least minimize his impact on the game and that's what you hope to do."
8. How do you feel you guys fared in those regards, coming all the way over here and dealing with the time change?
"Yeah, I thought that we did a nice job, again a lot of preparation went into it, a lot of phone calls, a lot of research down to the last detail. I thought the defense was tested you know, a couple of those drives, and the amount of plays they were on the field in the first half and I thought they persevered pretty well, their bodies were in a good place, we didn't have a ton of guys cramping up and I was pleased with the plan."