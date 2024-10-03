Everything From Brent Pry's Wednesday Media Availability (10/2)
Virginia Tech is back in action this Saturday as they head out West to face the 2-2 Stanford Cardinal. The Hokies are hoping to move past their loss to Miami and get their first ACC win of the year. Ahead of that matchup, Hokies head coach Brent Pry spoke with the media on Wednesday and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On if they have been able to turn the page from the Miami game...
"I do and I just spoke with the captains about that exact thing and they were unanimous that they absolutely had, they feel like the team has. I felt like that but sometimes they know better than I do, they're closer to it and they felt like we had."
2. On Braelin Moore...
"He got all the reps today which I was pleasantly surprised. Like I said, he's tough physically and mentally, but he moved around. Well, I knew he'd try. It's how well he moved, and I thought he moved pretty good, especially considering it's only Wednesday."
3. On the offensive line depth...
"It is you know, wish that Lath was available as well, but we're bringing Gunner Givens along in Montavious. You know, They're getting a bunch of reps right now, so if the opportunity presents itself, they've got a chance to enter the game."
4. On Kaleb Spencer and Quentin Reddish...
"Yeah, we've talked about both those guys, that role increasing. I mean, right now it's a three -man rotation at safety. Mohs plays in the boundary. Jalen mostly to the field and Quentin's the guy that kind of goes back and forth but he's earning more reps and so is Kaleb Spencer."
5. On Reddish playing the way he is and what that means for Mansoor Delane...
"Yeah I mean and Quentin's a good cover player he's not he doesn't bring the coverage You know, production that Mansoor brings to the position, but he brings more run value. So it's kind of week by week deal, you know, how much Mansoor could play back there. I do like that package we played against Miami. I think that'll continue to be part of us in, you know, some weeks small, in other weeks maybe a bigger piece of the plan."
6. On Kemari Copeland's Season Ending Injury...
"Oh, he's got a tremendous attitude about everything. And it was obviously, there was an opportunity that he could rehab and play with it. And it just seemed best. He had a red shirt year available. So after talking with him and his family, it was, you know, the best decision for him was to, was to have the surgery now. He should be back by spring practice, which is great."
7. On Jason Abbey and Aycen Stephens...
"Yeah, they've earned it. And they're working their way up the depth chart. And I thought their performance Saturday was a good one. For a couple of red shirt freshmen, first real action, they functioned pretty well, played hard, didn't seem like the game was too big for them. Aycen in particular played with a lot of confidence and aggressiveness. I'm excited about those guys."
8. On Aycen's development...
"Yeah, he is confident and aggressive so it makes up for what he doesn't know right now. You know, he plays hard and fast and you know Jason's been at this position a little bit longer but he's one of those guys that's more conscientious and wants to be right with everything he does and you know where Aston kind of just cuts it loose. But to me, you know, they're both good, talented red shirt freshman for us."
9. On Stephen Gosnell and Ali Jennings...
"Yeah, I think so. Stephen's gonna be fine. You know, he plays so hard. You know, he gets beat up a little bit, but he's usually pretty good by game time. Ali you know, I wish it was moving a little bit quicker than it is, but he's working hard at it. He got good practice time again today. know, I think it'll be a game time decision again."
10. On Takye Heath...
"He didn't make the trip, he had an illness, couldn't even, couldn't even travel with us. So, he's feeling better somewhat on Sunday but a bunch better Monday so you know he got two good days in he'll make the trip."
11. On who will step up in place of Kemari after his injury...
"Yeah Khurtiss Perry worked there this week and we're going to take him on the trip and then Malachi is on the trip he got in the game a couple of snaps against Miami. You know Emmett we're still we still would like to redshirt him, but he obviously has the four games available So, you know, I think for this weekend, you know between KP and Malachi If we need that fifth guy to get some wraps or if all reps or if all of a sudden he becomes the fourth guy Here we got a guy available. We like those for those first four right now you know, they can kind of tote the rope unless you get into, you know, just an extended amount of snaps."
12. On Khurtiss Perry...
"Yeah, honestly, it was rough going for KP early. Just accountability on the field, off the field, learning a new system, learning a new culture, a new program. And we had some bumps, but he's put his nose down. And when I go around from the department to I mean, everybody's saying really positive things about him right now. And he's been a handful for our own line. He's made our O-line better. Meant scouts and working against him every day."