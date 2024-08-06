Everything From Defensive Tackle Aeneas Peebles at Virginia Tech Media Day
ACC Media Days are over, and now it's time for Virginia Tech Media Days. Brent Pry, Stu Holt, and many more addressed the media. Aeneas was the first player to address the media ahead of his well-anticipated first season in Blacksburg.
Here's everything Aeneas had to say:
Q: ... Depth on the defensive line, due for the individuals who are playing those spots.
Peebles: It's just massive. In my past career, especially during my times at Duke, we had times where we felt like we could only play three guys. We had defensive tackle rooms where we were like, 'This is only going to be us guys,' so we only played with three. This year, coming up right now, we have almost five to six guys who can consistently go in the game and make plays for us. It's huge, just being able to go out there and not worry about whether I can play the next snap because I'm so exhausted. Knowing that and having faith in your brothers, that when I go out here and give my all on this play, I know one of my brothers will come in here and do the same exact thing. So, it's huge.
Q: What has developed the most in your game over your career?
Peebles: I would just say my run game. That's something I really tried to take pride in this last year and the last year coming up. I just feel like my run game is the point of emphasis that I really wanted to make a space to improve in, and I feel like I've done that so far.
Q: Obviously, there's been one more addition this summer to the room in Khurtiss Perry. What have you seen from him since he's arrived?
Peebles: Just a physical presence. Khurtiss is one of those guys who's a hard-nosed, go-to-work kind of guy. He's not really all about the flash, but when he puts his hand in the ground, he just gets right to it. You can tell that whoever trained him, trained him to be a real physical, tough-nosed kind of guy, and I feel like that's what we needed in this room.
Q: Is there anything unique or appreciative that you got out of your spring and summer working out here that was new to you compared to in your past seasons?
Peebles: I would just say the emphasis on offseason training and working on our craft. I feel like me and a ton of other guys in the offseason really put a real emphasis on working on our craft and prioritizing our technique. Overall, in my time here, I feel like this is the most technical group I've ever been a part of. That was really a priority for us over the offseason, and it was refreshing.
Q: As you came in and were named the defensive MVP of the spring, which is pretty unusual for someone who's brand new and had very little time, do you feel even more comfortable now that you're five or six practices into training camp?
Peebles: Yeah, I feel like it's a slowly progressing thing every day. I was so appreciative and humbled to be named the defensive MVP of the spring, and I felt like it was a real mission of mine to come in and keep my head down and work. I didn't really want to get into all the, 'This guy's new,' you know? I just wanted to show everybody that I'm here to work, regardless of what the narrative or the image is, but I'm here to make this team be the best it can be.
Q: Aeneas, how would you describe JC Price's coaching style?
Peebles: Coach Price is unique; that's the best way I'll put it. He's the perfect combination of both. When I'm doing wrong, he'll let me know I'm doing wrong, and when I'm doing right, he'll jump in the air and celebrate with me. That's exactly what I needed, and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to come and play for Virginia Tech.
Q: Do you feel like that sets a tone in that room, and does everybody follow his lead on that?
Peebles: Yeah, I mean, it sets a standard. We know what's right and what's wrong, and we know the expectation we have for us as a D-line group. We know where that bar is at. It's great having a coach who's going to hold us accountable every single day, no matter the conditions, whether it's a hot summer day or a cold winter one. We know where that bar is at, and we know the standard he set, so it's just great to have a voice in there that will keep us accountable for that.
Q: Aeneas, what has stood out to you the most about the offensive line when you're going up against them every single practice? What sticks out in your mind when you think of those battles in the trenches every practice?
Peebles: This is probably the smartest group of offensive linemen I've been a part of. When it comes to the checks at the line, how they communicate down the line, it almost feels at times like X is communicating with Pat. It's just back and forth; those guys talk all day long. Another thing is their technique. They've developed so many techniques and different ways to confuse the defensive line since I've been here, just from spring to now in fall camp, and it's been great to see these guys work.
Q: As Coach Marve said, the two things that described you were humble spirit and worker. Where do you get those traits from?
Peebles: I feel like my father really instilled those values in me from a young age. He instilled those kinds of values in me, and I've never really looked for gratification in those aspects. I've always just tried to let my work show.
