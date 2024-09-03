Everything From Safety Jaylen Jones' Press Conference After Practice on Tuesday
After the injury to Jalen Stroman, Jaylen Jones will step up and play a starting role in the Hokies' secondary. He will make his tenth start with the team, his first of this year. Jones fielded questions about his extended playing time against Vanderbilt, his projected start against Marshall, and the depth on defense.
Here's everything from Jones' press conference.
Question: Jaylen, good to see you. You got some extended playing time on Saturday against Vanderbilt. How did you feel about your performance, and what were your first impressions of that?
Jaylen Jones: I felt like I had a good game. Ultimately, though, we didn’t reach the goal we wanted as a team. I feel like my game was irrelevant for the most part because we didn’t win.
Question: With Jalen Stroman being out with an injury, how excited are you about the opportunity to step up and start on this defense?
Jaylen Jones: I'm excited, but I'm also prepared. I've prepared to be the starter and like I was going to play every snap on the field, whether I actually was or not. So, I’m just ready to play.
Question: Hey Jaylen, good to see you, sir. I’ve got to ask, what do you feel is the key to overcoming or not having slow starts? There were a few occasions last year, and then this year you guys got into that 17-0 hole. What do you feel is the key to avoiding slow starts in the game?
Jaylen Jones: I would say just coming out to play. I feel like we had a great week of practice, and it’s really about just going out and doing it. There’s not really a magic formula, or something we could've done better. We just have to come to play.
Question: Did that surprise you at all—the way you guys came out of the gate? I know you practice against each other all August, so you kind of have a sense of how you might play, but was it surprising to come out slow like that on Saturday?
Jaylen Jones: I wouldn’t say it was really surprising. We have a standard on both sides of the ball, and what we started with wasn’t the standard. So, I wouldn’t say it was surprising, but that wasn’t us playing the way we know, and how everyone knows, we can play.
Question: You’ve now been a safety for a full season, about a year and a half in real time. How much better do you feel at the position, or how much more comfortable do you feel back there?
Jaylen Jones: It feels like night and day—completely night and day. Just knowing what I’m looking at, and I was just playing off pure athleticism and wanting to do it. Now I understand the position and the defense a lot more. It’s not just about me; not every play is for me to make. It’s more about everybody doing their job within the structure of the defense.
Question: Jaylen, you and Mose got a lot of reps in the Military Bowl last year. It seemed like you came in and played most of the second half. You guys already had good communication together. How much did the Military Bowl help last year, and moving forward, knowing that the two of you have so many reps together?
Jaylen Jones: I feel like the safety room in general is well-prepared. We’re all ready to communicate with each other, and it doesn’t matter who’s in the game—we’re all just ready.
Question: Coach Pry mentioned you’ve been getting some work at Nickelback and Cornerback. How much have you enjoyed expanding your game on defense and getting reps at those other positions?
Jaylen Jones: I actually love it—just being able to learn more, help the team in any way I can, and also add more things to my resume. I want to show people what I can do.
Question: Jaylen, what is the team’s mentality heading into this week? Is everybody looking to prove themselves after the last game?
Jaylen Jones: Definitely. The mentality is the same as it was before last game: to attack, get better, and be the best people we can be on and off the field.
Question: Coach Pry said he thought your performance on Saturday was a confidence builder. You mentioned having another year under your belt. Do you feel like the game is slowing down for you a little bit more?
Jaylen Jones: Definitely. At first, I was just playing reactively. Now, I’m more anticipatory. I can see when it’s time for me to make my play, and I can see when someone else makes a mistake, and I can go fix it. It's a lot slower now; it’s not as frantic when I’m on the field.
Question: What have you seen from a guy like Quinton Reddish? He’s a freshman in the two-deep. I assume he’s played pretty well for you guys in fall camp to have an opportunity to play.
Question: I feel like he's coming along very well, just for a young guy, and just some of the things that he’s shown, flash and things that he’s shown that he can do, he's definitely going to have a chance to help us this year.
Question: Jaylen, in your offseason work, how much of a focus was there on tackling?
Jaylen Jones: Just a lot, a complete focus. That was one of my weaknesses, like a strong weakness for me, and I wasn't going to come back the same player that I was last year by any means.
Question: How did you go about it? I mean, that was something that was so new to you, switching from offense to defense. How did you go about sort of honing that side of the part of the game?
Jaylen Jones: Just focusing and not being so hard on myself. Like you said, I made a switch, and I know I wanted to be a good player and wanted to make plays, but sometimes when I didn't make the play, I would get completely down on myself, beat myself up. But knowing that just like people on the other side, they work out and train year-round just like I do. Stuff's going to happen, and just get ready for the next play.
Question: Hey Jaylen, how much juice do you guys get in the pregame when you hear the music, you feel the stadium shake, and what kind of boost does that give you guys to get out there and just really hit the ground running?
Jaylen Jones: We get a big boost, especially at home. Just knowing that we’re on our home turf, like we can’t let nobody come in here and disrespect us. So, that’s just a big thing for us. It’s a pride thing for sure.
Question: A lot of schools would just generally have a defensive backs coach, but you have a specific safeties coach back there. How much has Coach Prou helped you in terms of just learning the position and everyday kind of stuff?
Jaylen Jones: Coach Prou helped me a lot, like tremendously, and just also being that he has played at this level and the next level, played at a high level. It’s easier for him to coach and let us know things because it’s like he’s done it before. So, it’s not just coach talk, I would say. It’s from a perspective you can understand, just like you, so it’s easier to learn.
Question: How would you describe his style, and has he given you a best piece of advice in learning the position?
Jaylen Jones: I wouldn’t say he has the best piece of advice, but he just always gives me little pointers and things that I could take and help me.
Question: When you look at Marshall’s offense, what stands out to you, and what are you preparing for this Saturday?
Jaylen Jones: Just their West Coast offense, just how fast they get the ball out—a lot of quick throws and trying to get their players into space. So, we got to come ready to stop the pass.
