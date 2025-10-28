Everything From Virginia Tech CB Isaiah Brown-Murray At Tuesday's Press Conference
Virginia Tech cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray spoke to the media at Tuesday's weekly press conference; here's the entirety of what Brown-Murray had to say:
On the fourth-and-10 in the second overtime:
"Yeah, I knew it was coming my way. [Defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes] came up to me around the fourth quarter and said, 'I'mma leave you by yourself over there and you got to you got to win your one-on-one.' And I worked all summer for that moment right there."
On if Brown-Murray noticed that the Cal receiver had already gone out-of-bounds:
"He was a bigger body receiver. So, our game plan was to squeeze him as close to the sideline as possible because he made a lot of contested catches throughout the year. So, I was just trying to get him close to the sideline as possible and I see a quarterback throw, I was just trying to make a play."
On what Brown-Murray has noted from watching Louisville WRs Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy:
"They're very explosive guys, very athletic and very polished receivers. They're going to give us a lot of challenges because they're good, leading receiver in in the conference. So, it's going to be a good test."
Q: It seems for them, they don't need to beat you over the top. They can beat you short catches, deep passes. What makes them so good at being able to take catches from any spot on the field and house them?
"I think it's what God blessed them with, their athletic ability and their size. So, they break arm tackles and they're fast enough to outrun the angles. So, we just got to get them to the ground and move on to the next play."
On Jordan "Jojo" Crim:
"He's got way better since the first time he came in as a freshman. He gained weight. He's done technique, got a lot better and people don't even know that. Jojo, he a soldier. He a warrior. Like no matter what's going on in his life, he gonna fight. So, I just know that [if] he in the game, he going to be able to hold it down."
Q: How big was the spring for him?
"Very, very big. He needed that time to come in, develop, learn the playbook, and learn techniques that Coach [Derek] Jones is asking for us. And I feel like he's getting it down now."
On safeties Sheldon Robinson and Brennan Johnson:
"Those two guys, they're not playing like freshman right now. They playing like they playing starter minutes, especially Sheldon. He's playing starter minutes and they're showing up. I know Brennan had that big tackle, that force fumble. And Sheldon, you see he was, fourth quarter and OT, he's playing right next to me. I'm just so proud of those guys, how they kept their head into it from not playing in the beginning of the season to getting thrown into the fire. And I feel like they just handled it so well."
On what a win of that nature does for the locker room:
"It's the best feeling in the world. Like all the things we went through. That's just a testimony to how much of a brotherhood we are and how much that the guys are still in there. How we just didn't we just not never going to give up. no matter what the circumstances, no matter what's going on, we're just not going to give up and we going to go out every snap and fight for our brothers."
Q: Personally, do do you feel like this is your best coverage year that you've had?
"Just the level of competition I'm playing and just the plays I'm making, when I do get the opportunity, I'm just trying to go out each and every day and keep doing the same thing."
On what's been working so well for Brown-Murray:
"Really, just the mindset and techniques. Coach Jones and [Coach Brayden Devault-Smith], they give me the game plan, they give me what to do, they give me the scout report, and this is for me to go out there and execute. Really, my mindset, this is the most confident I've been, especially with my athletic ability and with how I worked over the summer and how I trained. I was real confident going into the season."
On red-zone defense and what's going to be key to make some stops:
"We got to stop the run. We got to stop the run and the corners got to win their one-on-one matchups. As long as we do that, they shouldn't score."