Everything From Virginia Tech DB Isaiah Cash On Tuesday Ahead of Cal
Virginia Tech defensive back Isaiah Cash spoke to the media at Tuesday's weekly press conference; here's the entirety of what Cash had to say.
On using the open week to get his legs back under him:
"It was good. It's always good to have an open week and get that rest that your body hasn't had in a while. And then, it's also good to go back and focus on some of the little things that kind of get glossed over. Just focus on technique and getting better at those little thing, minute details."
On what stands out about Cal's quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele:
"Yeah, the quarterback, he got a live arm. He can really he can really sling it and fit it in tight windows. So, for us, we just got to make sure we're reading our keys right and staying disciplined and covered."
Q: Did you guys have Saturday off as players?
"Yes, sir."
On what he did with the day off:
"Just kind of get the much we needed rest. Kind of had that whole little weekend block off. So, some of us went home to family, see family and just kind of like get away. Just reset your mind and get mentally prepared for this two-game stretch before the next one."
On if he headed out of town:
"Yeah, I went back to Texas to see my mom, dad, and brothers."
On Cal's rushing offense, which averages roughly 94 rushing yards/game:
"We just got to just everybody do their job and be in the correct gap and just keeping contained. So, nothing breaks out and then once we get them in the pass downs, I feel confident that we can take care of that, too."
Q: Coach Monty was just in here and mentioned that the coaching staff is all in for this season. When you have a staff that you know doesn't know what its future holds being all in on this team, how much does that help you as players to be able to play with effort every week?
"Yeah, just seeing the work that they've been putting in, whether the results aren't what we want it to be, but just seeing what they like put into it, it makes it easy for us to come to work and put in that same level of effort, especially for a guy like me. This is my last season. I really appreciate the staff for everything they've been doing."
On what position Cash spends mostly in practice (Cash has vascilitated between safety at nickel):
"Mostly nickel, but I'll get a couple reps at safety. But nickel and safety, we're all in the same room, so you kind of get a little dose of everything.
On Cash's history with playing nickel, whether he likes it and if it suits his skll set well:
"Yeah, in the past, I used to come play nickel on certain packages, like third down packages. But it was a challenge I was welcoming and asking [defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes] for. So, I think it fits my skill set pretty well."
On what he's seen from the younger players on defense (Sheldon Robinson, Noah Chambers, etc.):
"Yeah. I seen it in when they came in the summer, just the way that they was working and putting in work. They didn't flinch at all when it came to practicing. And you could just kind of see all the telltale signs that they were going to get to play this season and be effective for us."
Q: Why do you think nickel suits your skills so, so well?
"Because at nickel you find yourself in the box pretty often and that's something I focused on throughout my career. Just being an efficient tackler and getting my missed tackle numbers down. And then I'm also comfortable playing man, low-zone coverages and obviously safety in my past. I can go to the post or whatever it may be.
On keeping up with small, shifty guys in the slot:
"It's pretty challenging, but it's a challenge I welcome and I get up and I'm ready for it. Something I prepare for. So, it's nothing. Still football."
On the process of asking to do nickel:
"Spring for me it was challenging because I was moving around all three spots. So, kind of just asked him [Siefkes] if he'd be open to me just focusing on one and adding on as the season went on."
On Cal WR Jacob De Jesus and how he stands out:
"Just how different ways they get him the ball, whether that's jet motion or getting them screen plays and just how dynamic he can be with the football. So, you got to take great angles and just focus on tracking his hip and getting him down. You can also see how dynamic he is in the return game, as well."
On what it's like playing on a Friday night and whether it takes him back to high school football:
"Definitely. Especially in Texas, it's like a holiday every Friday."
On what it's like now in college football:
"Yeah, I think it's exciting. I haven't played on a Friday in a while, and this'll probably be the last Friday I ever play on. So, it's exciting for that and just having all those eyes. But you still got to go in and you got a job to do."