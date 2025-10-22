Everything From Virginia Tech DL Kody Huisman After Tuesday's Practice Ahead of Cal
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Kody Huisman spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice; here's the entirety of what Huisman had to say:
On what he did with Saturday off as the bye week:
"I stayed here in town and I rested, got my body recovered, just preparing for the next opportunity."
On whether he watched any football that day:
"You know, I used to not watch like a lot of football on like bye weeks [in] past years, but this week, I did. I went and watched some football with some coaches and it's a good time to just sit back and relax a little bit and get some rest.
Q: Were you watching like game film or you watching like just recreational watch?
"I watched some of Cal's games and then I also watched recreational just all college football that day."
On what game(s) peaked his interest:
"I watched Georgia and Ole Miss. And then I was also watching JMU and Old Dominion, a couple games like that.
On being a fan rather than actively playing:
"It's awesome to be a fan. Just, it's an amazing sport. So, you know, just even watching, taking a step back, really being grateful for where I am, it was awesome."
On whether he stayed up to watch the Cal vs. UNC game:
"That's one I watched back over. I watched that this Sunday."
On how crucial the bye week period was:
"I think it's huge for our team really. Just having a time to step back and just relax after the season we've had so far. Just get people to have get some actual rest and come back. We're swinging this week, so ready to go."
On how prepared he feels going into Friday:
"Just like every week, I've always been prepared. I've always done what I needed to do. And I think with our team and how they're responding right now, I think they're prepared as well.
Q: You were right next to Elhadj [Fall] on that block kick, right? Is that like a a tag tandem thing? How does that work on that?
"It comes down to at the end of the day, who's going to be gritty enough to get the push back and get their hand up at the right time, right moment. It's all about timing and we just both did our jobs. He got the hand up and he got it. So, I was really happy for him."
On how rewarding it was:
"To finally get one after you're going hard every time you're on field goal block. You're not rewarded in that play because kickers are so good nowadays. They get it up pretty high, but when you finally get one, it's really rewarding."
Q: Is that one of those with the 50-plus yards that it's going to come out a little bit lower than it typically does?
"Yeah. When they're out a little farther, that's when you know [that] you're getting even closer to having a shot. So, you got to go even harder."
On what he sees out of the Cal offense:
"I mean, that quarterback [Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele], he's a good player, young player. Makes some mistakes here throwing the ball, but he can really sling the ball. And then we got 21 [Jacob De Jesus], No. 7 [Trond Grizzell], as well. Just elusive players. I mean, they're really good."
On what stands out about the Golden Bears' offensive line:
"Their line, I mean, they're big, big players. They're trying to put you in gaps and the way our D-line works, I think we just got to play our type of ball and we'll be able to handle them up front.
Q: Is there anything you think that you guys might need to do to force them into mistakes?
"I think we just keep doing what we have been doing. We just got to execute a little better and that's on every stage. From the front four, linebackers, corners, safeties, everybody's just got to execute their job."