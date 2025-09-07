Everything From Virginia Tech HC Brent Pry After Week 2 Loss to Vanderbilt
After Virginia Tech football dropped its second straight loss of the 2025 campaign, head coach Brent Pry addressed the media. Here's what he had to say:
Opening Statement:
"About how we played in the first half, the good things we were doing, the drives, the takeaways, converting in the red zone. Felt good about we were we were beating blocks, we were tackling well, and we came out of the locker room [to start the second half] and played poorly. Couldn't stop the run, couldn't get off the field defensively. Mostly drives, but also some chunk plays that were obviously hurtful. And we couldn't get anything going offensively. So, it compounded each other. The positive in the first half was you kept [Vanderbilt signal-caller Diego Pavia] off the field. We were able to drive the ball, which is part of the plan. And he had a 14-play drive and then [an] eight- or nine-play drive. And we couldn't replicate it in the second half. And there'll be things to lean into from the first half, and there'll be plenty to correct in the second half. Certainly wasn't very good. We got to get healthy. We got to recover. That's going to be very important this week. Great atmosphere. I can't not thank our fans. It was an unbelievable environment. What you expect in Lane Stadium. Our players certainly fed off of that early and it was a factor in that first half."
On Vanderbilt dialing in their run game and what Tech needs to do to adjust ahead:
"They did some trading and shifting that they weren't doing in the first half. Ran some G-scheme they found some success with. I thought the quarterback [Pavia] made a few plays. They got us off balance those first two drives [of the second half]. They were able to stay on schedule. They ran the reverse, they ran the option, they just did different things to mix it up and it kind of jump started them to be quite honest and they got some momentum."
Q: Brent, after giving South Carolina a bit of everything it could handle last week, did you feel something different about the way the team performed, especially in the second half, or did you feel like it was just short week that, you know, just took its toll?
Yeah, I don't know, we'll look at it. We felt good about what we did this week. I think the things that we did well are important and we did them against a good team in Vanderbilt. We got to look at what we did in the second half and clearly, there's some things there that that are very correctable that you can see on the iPads when you come to the sideline. Misfits and a little bit of confusion on some of the trades and shifts, particularly when the ball was in the middle of the field."
On difficulty for Hokies to establish a ground game (Marcellous Hawkins led all running backs with 29 yards):
"Yeah, I mean, they're [Vanderbilt's defense] a big group now. They're big and strong. We knew that going into it. I thought we ran the ball well in the first half. I thought Hawkins, I thought Terion [Stewart] came in and after being banged up, he showed that he can help us move the football and can be a good back for us. We got to get Johnny Garrett, got to get him healthy. Got to get him back. Your left tackle. No. 6 on the O-line [Brody Meadows] wasn't dressed out. No. 7 [Jaden Muskrat] was dressed out but not cleared to play yet. So, we got to get healthy on the offensive line."
On not going for it on fourth-and-1 in the first series of the second half:
"First possession of ours in the second half. Yeah, we had the lead still at that time. We did discuss it. I don't like going for it in a situation where if you don't get it, it's points [for the opposition]. They're [Vanderbilt] basically in field goal range. If we were 10 yards, 12 yards, 15 yards more, I would have gone for it, but I want them to have to at least earn a first down to have a chance to kick a field goal, not just get no yardage and line up and have a have a shot at one. And certainly, you don't feel like the second half is going to go like it did. So, that was the decision."
On what was different offensively in the second half:
"Yeah, we certainly couldn't [get a rhythm]. We couldn't protect. They were in the backfield. We tried chipping and helping out our guys that had to fill in and step up. We did some of that. But to be honest, I thought they were on our side of the line of scrimmage, certainly more times than not."
On celebrating small victories (Ja'Ricous Hairston's first career reception/touchdown, Quentin Reddish's first interception)
"Yeah, we're still going to lean into the positives, for sure. Like I said, there's plays in that first half, not many in the second half, but there's a bunch in that first half that we'll lean into. And those guys are growing and maturing and getting better. I mean, those guys are young players. I'm excited for both of them. Every Sunday, no matter win or lose, we're always going to do our team positives and make sure everybody understands a handful of plays in each phase where the guys did well."
On what the message from Pry was in the locker room following the game:
"Yeah, we got to find that team that we trotted out there for the first half. That's who we need to be, the team that battled down in Atlanta for four quarters. It's there. As coaches and players, we got to make the corrections from the second half. And there's just way too much season left. Stick together, make sure you look at this tape before you come over here tomorrow. It's a gut check for everybody."
Q: I don't think it was a secret that this was a critical year for you and for the program. After an 0-2 start, do you think this thing can get turned around? And what makes you think it can?
"Oh, absolutely. Yeah, I like this team. I don't like how we played in the second half, but I like this team. And there's a lot of season left. The beauty of it is you wake up, you got six days to play the next one. You got to fix things. You got to get a plan together. And this is a good group of kids. They'll stick together. They'll wake up and they'll own it. And you look to be a better team come Saturday."
Q: Brent, one national reporter, Ross Dellenger, called the situation in Blacksburg getting hot. Vegas had you at the highest odds of the first coach fired. How much pressure are you feeling at this point?
"Yeah, I'm not. I tell the players to ignore the noise. I learned that a long time ago. This is not the first time that we've been in situations like this. So, the expectations here are to win. I get that. That's why I wanted to be here. I'm not happy with where we're at right now. Not from a win standpoint, but I like this team and we'll regroup and there's a lot of season left and I'm still excited about what we can do.
Q: Coach, Virginia Tech has not won a Power Four non-conference game since 2017 against West Virginia. in your point of view in your time here at Virginia Tech, is there anything to pinpoint as to why this keeps happening?
"No, I didn't get here until 2022, so I don't know about those games before that. But we just got to keep getting better as a football team. We're a better team this year than we've been, since I've been here. We got to play that way. We got the makings of it. I look forward for us to to make some big strides this week. As I said, we got to get healthy. That offensive line, I like that first five and all of a sudden, Montavious [Cunningham] and Johnny aren't out there and No. 6 and 7 [Meadows and Muskrat] aren't playing. All of a sudden, you're playing No. 8 and No. 9. That's the one spot we didn't have experienced depth at."