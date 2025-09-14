Everything From Virginia Tech HC Brent Pry After Week 3 Loss to Old Dominion
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry addressed the media following the Hokies' Week 3 loss to Old Dominion; here's the entirety of what he had to say:
Opening Statement:
"Not the direction I saw our team going tonight. We couldn't get stops. All of a sudden, penalties became a major issue. And especially, some critical ones, we just couldn't get any momentum going. We turn the ball over in the red zone. We get a turnover and we can't cash in on it. There were flashes in the game, of of the ability to run the ball. There was flashes [of] the ability to throw the ball, but not near consistent enough. Clearly it starts with me. Coaches, players, everybody's accountable here. We got to get back to the basics and find a way to be closer to the team that we can be. I give old Old Dominion credit and [the Monarchs' head coach, Ricky Rahne], they got a nice team. They gave Indiana fits. But we clearly didn't play well enough at all, not to even be in the game."
On explanation for the game starting out 28-0 in Old Dominion's favor to end the first half:
"Yeah, I think it's a combination of things again. You go three-and-out, you can't get stops. You get them off schedule occasionally, but then they get a chunk play. We're still leaky in the run game and not near good enough in the pass defense when you load it up and try and secure the run and then they're hitting balls on us down the field. And then offensively, there's flashes, but we just can't get a consistent drive going. We can't make enough good plays in a row to get in the end zone enough. I was encouraged by things that were happening late. There's some guys offensively that can do things with the ball, but it's a team loss and we had some O-linemen step up. We had three starters out once Layth [Ghannam] went out. Three starters out and I thought those young guys, they gave tremendous effort and they gave some plays a chance to keep it going."
Q: Brent, you mentioned this is probably one of the best teams you've had at Virginia Tech. What is it going to take to turn it around this season?
Yeah, we got to make the improvements. I mean, we hadn't been a team that was garnering a bunch of penalties and now all of a sudden, that springs up tonight. Very costly. A ton of them on the defensive side of the ball. I think, you came out in week one, you felt like we had a defensive unit that could be stingy and make people earn it. And that hasn't happened for six quarters now. So, we got to take a hard look at what we're doing, make sure we're putting the kids in a position to execute and be successful. So, it starts with me, it starts with our coaching staff and it works its way down."
On whether the penalties are down to lack of discipline:
"That's what I think, David [Teel]. It is undisciplined. Sometimes this guy's trying too hard. But it hasn't been a problem for us and I think sometimes, it's carelessness. And then sometimes, this guy's trying too hard. And sometimes it's just an overall lack of discipline."
On verbal frustration from fans and what Pry's response would be:
"Yeah, I get it. Yeah, I'm frustrated, too. So, I understand where they're coming from. The expectations at this place are to win and we got great fans here. So, I understand their frustrations. They've been fantastic to us. I thought the crowd was a good crowd tonight and we let them down."
On effectiveness of ODU signal-caller Colton Joseph, who tallied four plays with 30-plus yards through the air:
"Yeah, he's a good quarterback. He's proved that the last couple weeks. I think his wideouts made some nice plays. There wasn't just a ton of guys just wide open. They made some good throws and catches, but we got to contest catches better. That was the same thing last week [against Vanderbilt]. We're in position and we're allowing them to make the catch rather than battle through the catch and get the ball out."
Q: Brent, you're now 16-24 at the helm of Virginia Tech. Obviously, there were plenty of boos and other chants for your dismissal this evening. Why do you feel you are the right man to lead this program forward?
"Yeah, I see the strides we've made as a program. I know it doesn't show on the field tonight. Our roster is deeper than it's been. The one area where we we didn't do a good enough job was on the offensive line, creating depth and it's biting us right now a little bit. But I'm proud of of the team that we have, as far as the the guys in that locker room. They're wired the right way. They're at Virginia Tech for the right reasons. I think there's talent in that locker room. It's not the talent that we need yet to be a team that can contend for championships, but it's an improved roster and these guys have busted their butt and gave us a chance at South Carolina. Played a heck of a half against Vanderbilt, but it's a four-quarter game. This was very disappointing and unexpected tonight."
Q: During halftime, some ACC network analyst said your it looked like your team was checked out or maybe even had quit. What is your response to that?
"Yeah, I don't think so. I think it was apparent [that they didn't quit] in the fourth quarter. We're not good enough getting stops right now defensively, but we clearly battled in the kick game and on offense. Um, you know, continued to play all the way through the last tick. You know, we've got some problems with gap accountability and fits defensively that we got to get fixed. I don't know that the kids quit. I think it was more so we're know they're not in the right place at the right time and I think Old Dominion was cashing in on it."