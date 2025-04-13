Everything From Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry After Hokies Spring Game
It was a big day in Blacksburg, as Virginia Tech wrapped up spring practice today with their spring game. After the game was finished, Hokies head coach Brent Pry spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
Opening Statement...
"Great to have some folks in the stands. I know the players appreciate it. It was good to get some game operation the first quarter with two o 'clock and the full crew out there. It was good work. Now, unfortunately, Kyron or Pop, if either one was available, but it was good work for those young boys. I'm looking out there and A .J., and those guys should still be in high school. They're out there trying to run the show, so. But there were some good things, they had about 90 clips, 90 clips, so it came out of it and helped me the most with."
1. On if he got what he wanted out of spring...
" Yeah, I think so. You know, you'd like to have had both your core packs for the full belt. We've got a couple of young guys that weren't able to participate. Adams, Overton, and some other guys. But for the guys that were practicing, I thought we got really good. There's still things that we have to put in that model if I've ever come out of spring when we didn't. But we had a fair amount of new learning on both sides of the ball. We made a pretty good headway there. We found some guys that developed, they turned the corner. We weren't sure if they could help us or not in the fall when it looks like they can. So the evaluation piece learned some new things. I thought the competition was really good. I thought the guys competed. We didn't have to problem. I think the coaches, the new staff, understanding how we do things, how we operate day in day out. That's not an easy transition and I thought we did a nice job day in day out."
2. On Kyron Drones and Pop Watson...
"Kyron had his procedure on Wednesday. Went well. Pop has a soft tissue injury. He did it on Tuesday. We were hoping he'd be able to go today. It wasn't well enough. If it had been a true game, we would have dressed out and given him a real shot. I didn't want to set him back."
3. On the busy weekend in Blacksburg...
Yeah, it's a big weekend here in Blacksburg. I love that. Remember remembrance run was this morning. As you mentioned, the other sports and their contests, I thought despite the weather, we had a good turnout. The town is, is bustling. There's a lot going on. It's just it's a good weekend for Hokies to be back in black. I think our players appreciate that. We had a bunch of recruits here. Their families got guys on official visits. So all that, all that support back"
4. On tight end Ja’Ricous Hairston...
" I think he's making progress offensively as a tight end but we work special teams each and every practice and he just he's shot most practices whether it was technique effort he's earning self playing time on special teams he has a minor injury, again he wasn't cleared he wanted to but just erring on the side of caution, just didn't make sense to play"
5. On the offensive line and run game...
"Yeah, I'll tell you, I thought we ran the ball well today also. About the offensive line, did a good job, the backs hit it. We got to run lower. We got to put our pads down. Now that Hawkins did it one time on a short yardage situation. Had to do more of that. Bennett runs up right and he finds a way to kind of snake through there and he's in positive yards. And I think all three of those quarterbacks that played can run. That's it. So it was a good day running the ball"
6. On the defense...
"Yeah, I think they all played hard. I think they all did fly, and that's where your turnovers happen. I think, you know, it didn't. Unfortunately for the offense, we've done a nice job all spring in the table. We got to do a better job protecting the football. And honestly, I think those were both affordable today. And that's what happens. You turn the ball over a couple times and all of a sudden you're in a hole. So I did think the offense kind of clawed back slowly, but surely had a chance to make it a game again. But I thought the defense played hard to make some things happen."
7. On what position improved the most this spring...
" I thought the offensive line, if I had to name a most improved group, Could be those guys, but I was also very pleased with the secondary additions at safety out of transfer portal IBM and then the young corners They have really been spraying a couple of those guys surprised all three of them, I think they're playing together. I just see more consistency, less breakdowns, they communicate very well pretty soon now. We got a chance to have a 6th to 7th, maybe an 8th guy that can play. We're nowhere really, I think they're doing some things right now that I haven't seen in a while."
8. On the most improved players..
"Yeah, I'll tell you, he made the most of his time while he was injured. He learned to play because he wasn't in a good place. He learned technique. He studied so that when he was clear and able to play, he made the motion. He was disruptive. We obviously all know he's very strong. He's quick off the ball explosive. He works We obviously all know he's very strong. He's quick off the ball explosive. He works very hard. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does this summer and this camp. And And then Herald, I know he was working in that back, that the nickel spot made a couple of plays today. Jordan Crim was working in there. It seemed like the second team, the first couple of pass break -ups, and then the interceptions at the end."
9. On some of the younger players and if they can contribute this fall...
"All those guys, they have a maturity about it. It's not too big. That's what I told him after the series he had. Couple of nice tackles, BVU, it just, he doesn't look young out there. It looks like he's been in Lane stadium, you know, a bunch before. I think all three of those guys can help us on special teams and in some way shape or form, at some point, help us in a second."
10. On new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes...
"I am very pleased with whats happened with Sam. Very relatable to our guys, I think our guys have taken to both of them. Both sides of the ball are very excited about what we're doing. Obviously, as the head coach, I've asked guys, as we got deep into spring, how do you feel? Do you like the offense? Do you like the defense? Do you like what we're doing? Everybody's been excited and pleased. We've got a long way to go with both systems. We had some carryover, but we've got some new things of course but those guys are smart. They got a good plan for what they want to do, who they want to be, what they want to look like. A lot of confidence. We just got to put the work in. We need a lot of reps. We got to put the work in and also we're halfway through our offseason. All summer and all campers."
11. On WR Ayden Greene...
"Yeah, he won our MVP offensively because it seemed like each and every practice he made some type of play, especially when we need it. You know, we do a lot of competitive situations in practice and it come down to the last play and if it's on Hayden's back, he's made the play. I don't think he's not making the entire spring. Whether it's a catch in the end zone, making a loss, or a deep ball, whatever case. And as today, no throwing for them. Ayden's a good athlete, a talented guy, very confident. I'm excited about the year that he can have. He's got to stay home and keep working his butt off."
