Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Make the Final Cut for MTSU Transfer Jlynn Counter
Virginia Tech has made the final cut for yet another transfer.
After completing his senior season at MTSU, guard Jlynn Counter has reentered the transfer portal and is considering either Villanova, Seton Hall, College of Charleston, or Virginia Tech.
The Oklahoma native began his collegiate ball career at Northern Oklahoma College Enid, where he lead the team with 16.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a freshman. His sophomore year, Counter made the jump to Division I basketball when he joined the IU Indy Jaguars.
Counter once again stood out on the court, leading the Jaguars in points, assists, and free throws both his sophomore and junior year.
Heading into his senior season, Counter hung up his crimson red for royal blue as he joined the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.
Counter was a key contributor to the Blue Raiders' squad, finishing the season fourth in points per game with 10.5 and a total of 22 points.
The 6-3 guard is a team player, sporting a 23 percent assist rate at IU Indy, and an efficient ball handler, especially near the basket. Counter shot 43 percent from the field, but has shown struggle around the perimeter, shooting just 30 percent from the three.
With the departure of Patrick Wessler and Connor Serven, Mylyjael Poteat and Ben Burnham, the Hokies are in desperate need of experience.
As a graduate student with four years of college ball, Counter can bring maturity and experience to a young Hokie squad. Furthermore, with the departure of Brandon Rechsteiner, who led Virginia Tech in assists with 2.8, a team centric player like Counter could be the perfect fit.
Counter has consistently been one of the top scorers and playmakers on every team he has been a part of. His consistency, team focus, and experience would be an excellent addition to Mike Young's squad.
However, the former Blue Raider still has very strong Colonial Athletic and Big East teams on his list of potential new homes.
