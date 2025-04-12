Virginia Tech Football: Virginia Tech spring game shows off defense — maybe too much
As year four under head coach Brent Pry has completed its spring phase, there were a number of questions on how this team would line up.
Quarterback William "Pop" Watson was not dressed, and neither was defensive lineman Ben Bell, leaving quarterbacks Davi Belfort, A.J. Brand, and Kelden Ryan to bear the burden without Watson.
To ramble about the different scores in this game would frankly leave everyone confused so instead we are going to narrow down on some of the key players and how they did.
But for those wondering this was how the scoring was determined.
In the first half Tech will kick punts, field goals and PATs. In the secoind half, Tech will kick field goals and PATs only, not kickoffs or punts.
If a drive stalls and Tech would normally punt, the ball will be advanced 40 yards. Drives will begin at the 25-yard line following touchdowns.
If the Hokie offense was to score a touchdown, they will be awarded with six points, a field goal would give three points and a 2-pt conversion also awards two points, with a PAT giving the typical one.
On defense, a TD is worth seven points, a takeaway is worth four points, a 4th down stop is worth three points, a 3 & out is worth two points, a safety is worth two points, a stop is worth one, and a sack/TFL is worth one point.
So rather than your typical spring game which saw both squads evenly distributed and played like an actual game of football, Pry and his staff opted for a team solely on offense (Orange) and a team solely on defense (White).
Quarterback Davi Belfort showed his experience with a couple pinged passes that looked very much trained. Belfort finished 7-11 with 51 yards and one touchdown throw, to go with a hearty 36 yards on the ground.
Defensive End James Djonkam ripped through the offensive line a couple times and tallied three tackles which was second-highest in the game, linebacker Aycen Stevens, also marked three tackles including two tackles for loss.
Despite spring game playbooks usually installing a bland playbook, one thing Hokie fans saw was an electric pass from receiver Ayden Greene. Greene heaved a wide open pass to Tennessee transfer Cameron Seldon. Seldon calmly toed the sideline and reeled in a 57-yard touchdown pass.
There were a total of three turnovers on the night, two were taken back for touchdowns. The first, a fumble that fell into the hands of George Ballance. The second, an interception by corner Dante Lovett on freshman quarterback Kelden Ryan, the pick would likely not have stood if there was replay, however, Lovett was the beneficiary of a poorly received ball from Chanz Wiggins.
One of the biggest positives of the night offensively was the Hokies' ability to run the ball efficently. Rather than this being a dig at the defensive line, view it from a standpoint of each Tech running back showing a shiftiness to get through the line.
Braydon Bennett, Marcellous Hawkins and Tyler mason meshed 161 yards on 33 carries, averaging nearly five yards a carry. After the game, new offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery spoke highly of his running backs mentioning how each of them offer something different then the other.
If you combine all the plays in which points were awarded then it is clear the defense (while given an advantage) wiped the offfense 50-21. Yet when looking at it from an original game of football standpoint, then, Team Orange (offense) won the game 21-12, thanks two Greene (Ayden) totaling two touchdowns and a further from freshman quarterback A.J. Brand during the fourth quarter.
