Everything From Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry After Tuesday's Practice
Virginia Tech was back on the practice field today as spring practice rolled on and after Tuesday's practice, Hokies head coach Brent Pry spoke with the media. Here is everything that he had to say.
1. On Reactions From Today's Practice...
"It's some good and some bad. Some things that we're doing well structurally. There's obviously some new things on each side that we're learning. And we're doing some things well. I thought the running backs had a good day today. But then there's some unforced errors, 100 level things. They have nothing to do with scheme or structure that we made mistakes on today, so we got to clean that up."
2. On how the integration of all the new faces...
" I've been very pleased with the transition of new players and coaches. As I mentioned before, we did a lot of team building in the second half of January and February. Coach Quinn led the charge. We really worked hard for these guys to come together get to know one another and start to forge somer elationships that are meaningful. So I think that's helping."
3. On how he is structuring the spring...
"Yeah so this is mini camp two. We've got four mini camps. This one's got four practices in it. Last week had three. Then the final week five, so we've got goals for each mini -camp wherever you need to be. We're still 100 level in so many places. You got to find out who can play. There's guys that are getting opportunities, whether they're transfers or they're guys that have come up in the program. What can they make to play? And then secondly, just 100 level learning of our structures and schemes and not just what to do, but while we do it. So we've got a long way to go."
4. On if the implementation is more extended because of all the new faces...
" It could be. You know, our installations are always flexible. I've never confined coaches, I never did it myself to, you know, we're supposed to to install this on Friday, we're gonna do it. If we're not where we need to be to forge ahead, we won't. You know, it's not, it's not preseason camp. There's, it's hard to, you know, to be a three or 400 level team or player or unit if you're not good at the 102 level, 200 level stuff. So those installations, are those more morsels that you're giving them or are you trying to give them as much as they can handle at the moment. In the spring, it's my philosophy. It's our philosophy that you wanna make sure you get all of your concepts taught. Let's say you're running Fire Zone 3 Blitzes. Well, you may not get all four of them in that you have that you will eventually install, but you're gonna get one of them to get the concepts taught to go along with."
5. On the running backs...
"Yeah, I tell you Jeremiah Coney He just you know, he's playing a little bit banged up. He did our angle tackle drill today, and he did a great job He always does in that drill He made Caleb, Caleb Woodson miss pretty badly. Caleb's one of our better tacklers it was a boost to the offense to start the practice that way and then we got a healthy Hawkins out there for the first time and then he made some cuts, he caught the ball well, he just did some things in day one but you know I didn't expect to see a whole lot from him today and he jumped out and then Tyler Mason just he's got the ability to kind of slide and make an outside cut look really easy and we saw some of that today from him."
6. On if he running back group is ahead of where he thought they would be...
"Yeah, to your point, I think that's why I gave them a shout out in front of the team, just I think maybe the expectations, you know, where they were. And so to see them shine today, to me, was the right spot."
7. On transfer Marcellous Hawkins...
"Some of it, you know. I didn't see the physical runs today that I know, you know, he's capable of. We saw those on his film all over the place, but he made some, he said, "Good vision today." I played, you know, good ball security. Had a nice catch out in the perimeter and then made a guy miss. You know, and he's coming off of a mild injury that had him limited, so it was good to see."
8. On Tennessee transfer Cam Seldon...
"I have been pleasantly surprised. He catches the ball more naturally than I anticipated. He's got really good speed. He's got a great build. He's got really good You know, to this point with four practices in the winter program, he's, you know, he's everything that I ought to be."
9. On if Cam Seldon can be more than just a receiver...
"Yeah, yeah, I even think about him on defense. He looks like a bona fide safety. You know, he's a really good looking athlete that can run, his agility that works. He's got a burst. You know, he's raw in a lot of areas but you know we're excited to work with him."
10. On if Cam Seldon can be a similar type of player as Deebo Samuel...
"Yeah I think it's, you know, he's got the ability to do that. Are we able to do that with our offense and, you know, with the personnel we have that we'll see? But he's, you know, based on his running back background, he's good with the ball of his hand, that's after the catch."
11. On the safety group...
"They all have something, they all have some traits that are catching our eye. Tyson is his football IQ is off the charts, particularly for a new guy. A nice interception today on a deflected ball. Covil can run, can strike you, it's just making sure he gets going in the right direction. And I think (Isaiah) Cash. (Christian) Ellis has a really nice speed. It's got some traits that you equate to corner or receiver like he's a really good athlete And then I think Cash just kind of you're all around type safety man. He can tackle. It's got good instincts, he's not going to be the top guy out of those out of that group on measures speed and for and all that stuff, but when you just put the whole body of work together, it's a great group to work with. We have really helped ourselves there. We've got depth, potentially, you know, we've got the ability to play more sub -package, just potentially, so it's nice. We just haven't had depth in the secondary like we do, and so I think a corner and safety would be a better place that way."
12. On Knahlij Harrell...
"Right now, you know, he's a corner he's got nickel capabilities and so he's going to get some cross training but he's a good young prospect and so far after four days and the winter program I've been impressed with knowledge."
13. On how he coaches with his coordinators...
"That's a good question, Andy. I think it's a balance of both. There are certain things that are non -negotiables for me that we're going to do regardless of who the play caller is, but there's also things that I want to make sure I don't handicap them with some things that are their strengths or their things they really believe in. So there's been some give -and -take on both sides."
14. On if he steps in more with new coordinators or if it is the same as before...
"I think to be quite honest, just in general, when you reflect on where you can be better, I'm trying to be more involved in more places, and that's not to micromanage, it's just to make sure that standards and expectations are being met. So it's not a criticism or it's not an overstep. It's just to make sure that things are going the way they need to."
15. On wide receiver Ayden Greene...
"Yeah, I think so. He's made a couple of really nice catches In some big moments, to be honest, he made one to start practicing Red Zone 1 -on -1s. The game winner for the offense, made a heck of a play. He's just, he's a competitor. He's a worker. He's more mature now. He's coming. I'm excited about the year he can have."
16. On who could step up as a leader...
"Yeah, I think those guys, you know, they took a back seat and I get it. But, you know, it's just like a, you know, in defense with some of these guys, with KG and Caleb and JK. I mean, those guys, it's kind of their team now. They have a voice, And it's certainly true with Ayden, Johnny Garrett, guys like that. And they've been here in the program for two and three years and now it's 13 now."
17. On Kelvin Gilliam carrying the Lunch Pail...
"Yeah, you know, and I think having Bud (Foster) more involved in this, You know, it represents so much of who we want to be defensively, that it needs to be part of our program, whether we're in phase one, two, three, or four. And Kelvin certainly deserves to carry that Lunch Pail right now."
18. On what stood out about Kelvin to allow him to carry the Lunch Pail...
"He is unbelievably consistent, each and every day. The way he works, the plays he makes, he's got high energy for a 295 -pound guy. He's got a lot of juice. He's smart. He's a true veteran. He's got his time in Oklahoma. He's got his time here. I think one of the things I've noticed from him this winter and even here early spring you know sign a true leadership one of the traits is when it's not going well who steps forward and he's done that on a number of occasions (Ben) Bell and jumper both of those guys been kind of what you expect so yeah I think so Bell's gonna be a guy that potentially it's gonna be hard to block you know James is bigger and stronger than I expected. I got to constrain and old -point do things you know I think those guys coupled with Burgos and Jason Abbey and Aycen and even James Jennette right now had a good winter and we've got a good group there you know we still have to get better like we had to get to a place where we could be productive enough but you know, the stable guy is at that position on the side of the bat."
19. On Donovan Greene...
" Yeah, knock on wood right now. He's been healthy all winter. He's been healthy this point in spring. He's made plays. I think he's earned, you know, trust and respect. He's an awesome young man, very respectful, learns well, acclimated, talked openly in front of our team on a particular occasion, showed some vulnerability and just really impressed with him. I'm excited about what he brings to our team."
Related Links
Transfer Portal News: Virginia Tech reportedly showing interest in 7’3 center from Youngstown State