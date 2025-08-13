Everything From Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry After Wednesday's Practice
Fall Camp continued for Virginia Tech today and the Hokies are nearly two weeks away from their season opening game against South Carolina. After practice on Wednesday, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say.
Opening Statement...
"Biggest thing, we were a little off -sided. One period would be really good for the offense and not so good for the defense. And then a couple of periods later, it'd be the exact opposite. We got my message to the guys, we got to answer. So we can't let a period get away from us. And one side kind of just take over the whole thing and dominate the period so we still got some growing to do that way but they are they're coming good day."
1. On if the tenor of practice has changed in the second week...
"I think we're still at least in this mini camp Andy, we're still just like we've been you know we're willing to move some guys around to try some things we still got decisions we have to make on guys so you know some guys are getting a ton of reps some guys, we already know enough about we're pulling back on them a little bit so that we can figure out this team, you know over the next, next this mini camp, next."
2. On any position battles that he is watching closely...
"There's battles at inside linebacker, there's, there's things that safety, I think there's, there's some guys emerging at wide receiver that are making it interesting gave Devin Alves a shout-out after practice. He had maybe one of the best days a wideout had around here in a while. So there you know the running back room, you know, I think the O-Line is pretty set, there's some competition in that second round that first group is pretty set, and again, it's pretty set. Obviously, we're set at number one quarterback. We still have Garret trying to sneak up on Pop, but we've got competitions at a lot of places still. And that's why we need to-- we've got a half scrimmage tomorrow, and then we've got this next mini -camp, but we've got to get a lot done"
3. On Devin Alves...
"You know, I told the story to the guys today. Not many of them probably realized. He came in here as a corner and had played it some, but not extensively. Just when he was starting to come on, tore ACL, was sidelined for an extended time, battled back. We moved him to safety. He's a big body and it just never, it never came around for me. He tried, he'd have moments, he'd have setbacks, he just wasn't natural for him And honestly, out in the necessity, he in the spring, it was, it was, we needed some guys at wideout, and he is the length, he's an athlete, he showed ball skills at DB. And with some convincing, he moved over. Had an ok spring, but this summer and this camp he's really started to kind of get comfortable at the position.
4. On Injuries...
"Yeah, he's (Cam Seldon) got a minor injury he's coming back from, (Braydon) Bennett got a little knee bruise nothing serious, (Terion) Stewart started practice and then got something tweaked a little bit and he took him in, checked him out, brought him back out, but I don't think that's anything serious. - (Chanz) Wiggins, it's got a chance to be a little bit longer. Not surgical or anything, but something that may take some time to get him back. - And Brody Meadows looks like that, hopefully is short, term. You know, I look for him in the back next minute camp."
5. On if this is the point in camp where everyone is dealing with bumps and bruises...
"Yeah there is, is. I don't know how there's not. I don't know why, if you're competing hard and playing phyiscal, it is going to happen and we cannot pull back, we have to be the more physical team."
6. On how Alves is transitioning to receiver...
"Yeah, he's honestly initially not as smooth as the other guys, but I think he's there now. He makes some difficult catches today behind him, extended catches, contested catches it about all of them today"
7. On what stood out to him about the receivers...
"Yeah, he had all kinds of different plays, you know, he had some beat balls, he had some contested catches across the middle, he had tough catch in the end zone. He made a heck of a catch on the sideline with a ball behind him. He's a good sized target with a good catch radius. We'll see. He's not in that first group yet. He hasn't been in the second group, but he's clawing his way right now."
8. On if one side being lopsided has been the theme at camp...
"t happens occasionally I just, I want to get to a place where you know we can always answer, offense is starting the period and we're halfway through it and they've been pretty dominant and we find a way to turn the tide so they make the play defensively to get it back right. It was a good work day."
9. On center Kyle Altuner...
"Honestly, he's had the athleticism. He's had to train too strong. He was thinking too much. It wasn't turning over for him. I think Coach Moore and Coach Danielson have been really good for him. I think Tomas and Altuner have been really good, you know, the communication up front, those guys do a great job with it. I think he's the guy that's probably benefiting the most."
10. On Altuner's athleticism...
"He's twitchy. He's got agility. He can see sudden at times, so that's what we need. If we can get him to come on and have the type of year that his potential, his athleticism says he can have, we've got a pretty good guard right there."
11. On how deep the O-Line can be...
"ou know, we've got to stay healthy. You know, Muskrat s going to be key. Meadows is going to be key. You know, we do have, we do have some flexibility because Tomas has played down that side of the ball to this corner. And he's certainly an off -center guy."
12. On Gabe Williams...
"Yeah, he's been very determined. Even when maybe the doctors and the coaches felt like, he's probably not gonna be ready to help us this year. He just kept convincing us that he would. He got ahead of schedule in his rehab, just been determined and tough. He's not where he needs to be yet. He's not 100 % But he's been cleared for contact, he's not a full practice guy when we can get everything out of him. But over the next couple of weeks, I think he's only going to get better and better. Very happy for him, very deserving of what he's done, what's in front of him."
13. On Jordan Bass...
"He plays very hard. What I see out of him right now, since the move to safety, is what I saw out of him, and a lot of people saw out of him He played safety, and he, he tracks the ball really good.He is still learning it. He still makes too many mental mistakes. Too many missed assignments. He's an exciting guy back there, he's aggressive, and he's got great range, he's got good ball skills, and he's physical."
14. On Kody Huisman...
"Yeah, I give him a lot of grief that he can't rush the quarterback, but he's been a problem at times for the offensive line. He plays as hard as anybody we've got, he's strong, he's physical. What we didn't realize, He does it all and pretty smart. He reads stances, he reads backfill sets. He's really good at that kind of stuff."