Everything From Virginia Tech LB Jaden Keller After Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech linebacker Jaden Keller spoke to the media after Wednesday's practice; here's the entirety of what he had to say:
On what the last week and a half has been like:
"It's been a good week. Guys are just focusing really on NC State. I think we had a good week of practice and we're ready to go out there on Saturday. But it's been a challenging week as you'd say, but we're handling it well. Just all eyes forward, all eyes ahead. So, we'll be good and we'll be ready for that."
Q: You've been through a coaching transition before, correct? And do you think that this would pop up again in your career? Can you offer any advice to people on maybe how to handle it?
"I've been around the younger guys, just about what it's like and just really just to trust the process. There's not really much you can do about the past, but you still have eight or so games that we have left on the schedule. Just look ahead. Like I said, all eyes forward and just approach each day like it's a different day and just do get as much you can out of each day before you move on to the next one. So, just take it one day at a time."
On navigating other teammates making business decisions about their future and the core who is sticking around:
"Yeah. I mean, like you say, some guys are making decisions that are best for them and their family, but the guys that are here, we're just excited to go play, another opportunity to play the game that we love. So, just all the guys that are that are ready to to move on to this next week and the guys that are practicing and that are ready to go out here and go to NC State and just play this game, play a good opponent. So, all eyes ahead and just keep on going day by day, stacking brick by brick."
On whether he's understanding of those making the business decision or if he is ticked off:
"Well, I mean, it's not really my place to say. It's definitely a conversation that they would have with them and their family, but I'm always doing as much as I can for the guys that are here right now and just the guys that want to play and the guys that are here this week that are going to help us win games. So, I'm pouring as much as I can the guys that that want to be here, that are playing."
S: So, sounds like you were bought in no matter what.
"Oh, yeah. For sure."
On what's been the message from the coaches this past week:
"Football, it's about adversity. How you handle adversity. This obviously wasn't the adversity you thought we were going to face before the season. But that's what football teaches you and that's what that's kind of what [linebackers coach Xavier Adibi] always preaches about. It's why he loves football because all the lessons and life lessons you learn from football about the adversity you have to overcome and just being able to [embody] next man up, next step forward. So, just being able to continue to improve, no matter the circumstance."
On Kaleb Spencer:
"He's doing great. I think we're going out there, we're playing. We had a good week of practice as long as we keep on stacking days. Coach X has given us all the coaching points and we're just going to continue to keep on getting better and we'll be pleased with the result when we go out there."
On what Pry meant to Keller and the others:
"I mean, he definitely meant a lot. Just having a guy that that had all the trust and belief in you, that's really what you search for whenever you're recruiting or from the guys that he recruited here, from the guys that were already on staff whenever he got here, like my class. So, he meant a lot to this program. He meant a lot. He taught us a lot of life lessons and whether that's on the field, or off the field, coaching points or anything like that. So, yeah, I I'm sure a lot of the guys reached out because Coach Pry, I know he's touched a lot of players here. So, he's like a father figure to a lot of guys."
On NC State's offense:
"They're explosive offense, like you said. Smothers, Bailey, all those guys, they have explosive players, they're a good offense. It's a great challenge for us, it's a great game for us to start ACC play. So, it's just a huge game for us and we're all approaching it. We're all moving forward and we're approaching it like it's a huge game."
On watching Kemari Copeland tally his first career interception:
"It was a crazy play. I mean, that man could do some some crazy things. So, I mean, I honestly wasn't even surprised whenever I saw it, but you should see the plays he makes sometimes out here in practice."
On viewing this game, which is the ACC opener:
"For sure. Like you kind of look at the last games like they already happened, but starting ACC play, these are the games that matter and these are the games that you really want to win. So, we're approaching it that way, in the meeting rooms, on the field and everything else. So, in the weight room, everything like that. So, we're approaching it like it's a national championship game. That's how we approach every game. So, just continue to work and continue to get better and prepare each and every day until until the ball kicks off."