Everything From Virginia Tech LB Jaden Keller at ACC Media Days
Today was the final day of ACC Media Days in Charlotte, NC, and one of the first teams up on the final day was Virginia Tech. One of the leaders of the 2025 Hokies team is going to be linebacker Jaden Keller, and he took the podium and discussed this year's team. Here is everything that he had to say.
1. On what areas of his game that he has improved on the most...
" Definitely some of the areas we've worked on, just me as the linebackers, me, C-Wood, Mike Short, Santiago, all those type of guys, really just working on the key reads, the key triangle, stuff like that. Having Coach Siefkes here, coming from the league, him being a linebacker coach and all that stuff, being able to learn and pick his brain on things he might have learned in the league, things he might have learned at previous schools.
So just really being able to fine tune our game going into camp. Camp is a crucial point for the season and what we're trying to do and get what we're trying to do and have the defense we want to have.
Just being able to fine tune all the little small things like learning the ins and outs of the new defense, this new coordinator, which is a great defense, and just being able to be that defense that Tech once was and we're ready to bring that Tech type of defense back. So really just being able to fine tune all the small things going into camp, run reads, pass reads, all that type of thing, so just being able to get better each and every day."
2. On his ability to diagnose plays before they happen...
"I think it's a little mix of all three. There's so many different aspects that go into being a linebacker.
But yeah, definitely a big part of it is film study, watching film. We do a pretty good job watching film on our opponent, whether that's running backs, tight ends, tendencies, whatever that is. But the film study just comes with experience.
The more you play, the game kinda sorta slows down, the more reps you get, so really the more comfortable you're out there, mix that with film study, mix that with the DB experience and all the extra stuff, just being able to have an idea.
You want to be able to anticipate what they're going to do, not to really react and be surprised by their plays or anything but have an idea of their top runs, top passes, things of that nature. It makes you play faster so it takes the thinking out of football. You're just out there playing the game that you love, the game you grew up playing. So just being able to play that type of football where you're not reacting, you're just anticipating their type of plays, that's where that gets you the speed."
3. On new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes...
"Yeah, it's incredible, just having him, having someone that knows so much about ball, knows so much about the next level. Everyone on the roster aspires to get to that next level, to get to the league and to the next level. Just having a guy that knows so much about football that you can pick his brain and just learn so much.
From just the short time that I've met him, I've already learned so much. Things that you wouldn't even think about, like outside of football or the little details or offensive tendencies, why they do certain things, not just learning the defense but learning why offenses do certain things at certain times of the game. Not only is he making you a better football player, he's making you a smarter football player.
Once you're a smarter football player, it kind of plays into the point of playing faster. Once you're playing smart, using your head, you're anticipating, you have a feeling of what offenses might do in this certain situation, you allow yourself to play a lot faster, allow yourself to play a lot more confident, just knowing that your coach has given you all the skills, all the tools in your toolbox to go out there and execute each and every day.
But having him as a coach has been incredible, just him and this defense. He can coach any position. He knows everything. You can ask him about safeties, linebackers, D-line, anything. He knows. So just being able to pick his brain, like I said earlier, and just watching him interact, his coaching style is amazing. He can adjust to whoever he's coaching to, like kind of how KD was just saying. He knows how to coach certain players. Not everyone is coached the same. Not everyone needs to be yelled at. You've just got to figure out and got to learn the player. That's going to come with time. He's a new DC. He's learning the defense more and more each and every day. He's been being -- talking of him just being there for us. Just learning the defense and learning his players, it's only going to get better from here."
4. On being chosen to wear No. 25...
"It's huge, just being at this university, special teams is huge, and that's really one of the key focal points for us at special teams because special teams can change the game. Our special teams coordinator always says it's like a play that averages 70 yards every play.
Whether it's punt, kickoff, whatever it is, we take that very seriously. We start every practice with special teams, so it's very high on our board, and it's always important each and every day no matter if you're a defensive player or offensive player, special teams is very important here, and that's kind of what you sign up for and why you come to Tech, because you know the history about special teams and Beamer ball."