Everything From Virginia Tech LB Kaleb Spencer After Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech linebacker Kaleb Spencer spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Here's the entirety of what Spencer had to say:
On whether Spencer feels like an inside linebacker after having played several positions previously in colege:
"I just feel like an athlete. Honestly, wherever my coach asked me to go, I can go there and play."
On the adjustment -- when Spencer started he was at star -- and the difference of the two positions:
"Just playing outside and playing inside the box, it's not much different than me from high school. I played all over. safety, linebacker, star. So, it's all similar to me."
On him and Noah Chambers stepping up and helping fellow LB Jaden Keller:
"All right. I'd say just at the beginning of the year, just buying in. We knew injuries were going to happen. It's just part of the game. So, just having that next man up mentality and just being ready to go whenever whoever goes down."
On what's been key in the run defense over the past couple weeks:
"Just playing fast and physical, honestly. Just doing our job, just getting to the ball."
Q: So, did you notice anything in the film study from how you guys run against Vanderbilt that we knew that we saw changes need to be made, so that way, stop the run less explosive plays like you've done the last three weeks?
"Yeah, I think that was more of the coaches just changing it up schematically and putting us in a better position, more of a loaded box. Just helped stop the run and yeah, just everybody just going out there."
On what Spencer has seen from Georgia Tech running the ball:
"First of all, their [offensive] line, they have a really athletic line. So, they do a lot of pulling and stuff like that. And we just got to keep to as well. They got two great backs and a good quarterback who knows how to command their offense. So, just playing what we see and reading our keys and stuff like that."
On what playing at Miami his first year was like:
"It was fun. Just playing safety under Kam Kinchens and James Williams. Just learning from those two, that was a great experience. They're in the league balling right now, so it's good to learn from them."
Q: What made you want to look for something else after that first year?
"I just didn't think safety was for me at that point in my career and I thought my future was going to be at linebacker. So, I wanted to go somewhere where I could do that and just show my versatility as linebacker and play in covers and stuff like that."
Q: So, you mentioned did you play some linebacker in high school before that?
"I did."
On what made Spencer think linebacker was his future position?
"Just the way I played, my notes for the ball and my body and my build."
On whether that was part of the Hokies' sales pitch to land Spencer:
"I'd say, just the defense that we had last year at the star position allowed me to be in the box, as well as playing in the field. So, show my versatility."
On the discussions about moving inside:
"Oh, yeah. I mean, they came to me and talked to me about it and of course, I was cool with it. So, this is where I want to be at Tech and whatever they need me to do to help this team win, that's what I'm willing to do."
On if Spencer needed to add size to play at linebacker:
"Yeah, I added I added a few pounds over the offseason."
On if Spencer felt his 11-tackle performance against NC State coming:
"Honestly, I think it's my teammates that make my job easier. They go out there and help me and they do their job. So, when they do that, I think plays just come to me."
On dealing with the process of multiple fired coaches (former DC Kevin Steele at Miami and now former HC Brent Pry at Virginia Tech):
"I feel like it's just getting recruited anywhere else. Just building that relationship with the new BC or whoever it is and just learning to play under them and and what they ask."
On seeing new teammate Isaiah Spencer, who shares the name of Kaleb Spencer's brother:
"Yeah, when he first came in, I thought that was pretty cool."
On his brother preparing him for D-1 football:
"Yeah, I mean, I think that's just with life. Anything. Just competing with him at literally anything. I think that helped me prep, I think that prepared me for like just playing at a higher level. Him being older than me. So I think that helped me a lot."
Q: How much older is he?
"Four years."
Q: What other kind of stuff would you guys compete at besides football?
"Literally anything. Fishing, ping pong, pool, literally anything. You name it."
Q: Him being four years older, was he better at that stuff than you or did you hang with him?
"No. Nothing. I think I was better than him at everything."
On if his brother would agree with that sentiment:
"He might say something else."
On what was the thing Spencer dominated his brother at most:
"Football."
On Spencer's father being a "big motorcycle guy" and whether Spencer gets on the motorcycle:
"Nah. Stay away from that. It's too dangerous. I'm too young to get on."
On where Spencer feels he's grown the most since arriving at Virginia Tech:
"Just mentally. As you go through college, I think you mentally mature, just learning and getting that experience. Like, just going through college as well as on the field."