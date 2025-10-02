Everything From Virginia Tech RBs Coach Elijah Brooks After Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech running backs coach Elijah Brooks talked to the media after practice this Wednesday; here's the entirety of what Brooks had to say:
On whether Brooks has been waiting for a game like NC State (229 rushing yards):
"I have. Those guys have been working hard for a very long time and we've been close, but it was good to see those guys come out and make some big-time plays."
On what was different, operation-wise or the way that the players were running:
"I just think that one, Terion is finally healthy, so I think he has just a different gear back there. And I think all of the running backs complement each other. And so, during the course of a game, you can get the defense off track by presenting different style runners."
On Stewart's injuries:
"Yeah, he's had a couple different injuries dating back to the beginning of camp. And so, it was good to finally have him full throttle."
On having Stewart sit out against Wofford and whether he's at full speed:
"No doubt. And he could have played against Wofford but we wanted to make sure that he was ready to go for conference play and so, it definitely worked out. He had a different gear on Saturday and did well."
Q: Have you had a running back shaped like him and runs like him? He seems like he's got a unique size and style to him?
"I didn't think you could get more condensed than [Bhayshul] Tuten until we got Terion, you know. So, he's definitely a hard tackle and he's dense. He's strong. He's explosive. So, he's different, but I love it."
Q: Is his style a little deceptive? I mean, you look at him, you go, 'He's just going to try to run you over', but it looks like he's got some moves.
"He does [have moves]. It's one of those things where he's a fire hydrant. So, tackling him, guys don't like to tackle him and he wears you down and then he can make you miss if you duck your head. And so, I think he is definitely deceptive when it comes to his agility and making guys miss."
On whether Brooks thinks the rotation of Stewart, Marcellous Hawkins and PJ Prioleau has the mix of what made Tuten as special as he was:
"I do. I think those guys have different skill sets and and I think all of them are needed. And so, coming in each game, I never really know who's going to have the high hand, but I trust that they'll all go out and do a great job."
On what Brooks has liked from his group aggression-wise:
"Well, I think they come out, they work every single day. And I just trust that they're all going to go out and and do what they can to make plays. And so, I've been very pleased with their production thus far."
On whether Brooks advocates for more carries:
"If running backs touch the ball 50 times a game, we'll want it 51 times a game. So, at the end of the day, we're always going to want the ball in our hands, but so are the other positions. And as long as we're winning, we're good. We're good to go."
On pass catching being a factor for Tech's RBs in 2025:
"Well, yeah. I think they've [opposing defenses] been deep in coverage a lot of times, so the checkdowns have been there. We always want to impact the game, both running and catching the football, and so, we've had our opportunities, and we've made the most of them."
Q: How important is that going to be against Wake Forest defense that really doesn't give up explosive plays and forcing you to earn having a running back sort of contribute in every play?
Yeah, I think it's going to be important. We're going up against a tough team on on Saturday. And whenever we have a chance to make a play, we have to make it, no matter what it looks like, [either] running the ball [or] catching the ball. So we just need to be prepared to make a play when our number's called."
On what makes Wake Forest's defense stout against the run:
"I think they just play well together. They give you different looks. They move a lot up front and so, they're never really stagnant as a group. And they play extremely hard. So, we definitely have our work cut out for us."
Q: You give Terion any grief for not getting in the endzone?
"Oh, no doubt about it, and just finding different ways to encourage him. I mean, obviously, it was a very good run. But every day, we're trying to work on getting better. So, he's come out this week and he's working on finishing runs like the other guys. So, we're definitely working on it."
On whether Brooks counts missed tackles forced in film review and whether he utilizes a grading system:
"Yeah, those are definitely things that we look at, we grade and we focus on. And so, every Sunday, we're focusing on yards after contact. We're focusing on just getting those dirty yards and those are things that our guys aim for every game."
On PFF grading Stewart well in terms of yards after contact:
"Yeah, and it was one of the things that attracted us to him when he was coming out in the portal, the ability to break tackles and the great contact balance. And so, hopefully, he continues to do well with that."
Q: What was the film review like when you guys were going back and watching him plant that defensive back on his back?
"Surprisingly, that was a misread by him in the run. And so, at the end of the day, it was one of those runs [that was] like 'No, no, no. Yes.' But at the end of the day, I trust those guys to make plays and he understood that that's probably not where the ball should go. But every once in a while, they just have to be creative and make a play."
On if that's where the "Bully" nickname comes from:
"Hey, listen. He definitely punishes guys when he's out there playing."
Q: He's got a different number though on his chain. You tell him he's got to get a new chain to match his number?
"Yeah. Hey, listen. That's out of my my pay grade. Whatever they want to wear, they got to wear."
On Jeff Overton and his recovery from injury in December:
"Oh, he's been great. He's been working hard. He's gradually getting better and hopefully sometime this season, he'll be clear to return."