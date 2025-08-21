Everything from Virginia Tech S Isaiah Cash Following Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech is getting closer and closer to its much-anticipated first game against South Carolina. Transfer safety from Sam Houston State University, Isaiah Cash, met with the media after Wednesday's practice. Here is what he had to say.
Q: What has preseason camp been like so far for you in the safety room?
"We got a lot of new faces in the room, but we all just kind of help each other grow throughout this process. "
Q: What's your relationship been like with Christian [Ellis], Tyson [Flowers], all those guys?
"I think we kind of hit it off from the moment we all got here, just being around each other, hanging out outside the facility."
Q: What are those personalities like in that room? Is there like a loud one, a funny one? Who plays what role there?
"I think Chris is probably the funny guy. We've got a lot of different personalities, but we all know when it's time to work, it's time to work."
Q: What is your personality like?
"Kind of a little more reserved guy. I'm a little older than the rest, so I bring kind of a veteran presence."
Q: What was it like transferring here after being in Texas? What was that process like to get out of the state?
"At first it was kind of hard, but just talking to my family, we felt like this was the best place for us to be. And yeah, leaving my little brothers behind was hard, but I know I'll see them eventually."
Q: Have you lived outside of Texas before?
"Oh, no. I was in Texas from the time I was born until 22 years old."
Q: What's the biggest difference? Any difference between Texas and here?
"Well, it was snowing when I first got here, so I was not prepared for that. I was shoveling my windshield with a spatula."
On why he chose Virginia Tech:
"Yeah, I think just coming here, you know, when I came on my visit, me and my family, we kind of just got a feeling, like, just instantly, like, this is where we're going to be. About two days later, I called Coach Pry, and he was kind of just pushing me to go see other places, visit, and then that's still what I wanted to do. But I think just the family aspect and the tradition here, that's what spoke most to me and my camp."
Q: Did you commit when the defensive coordinator had been hired, or was it still up in the air?
"It was before. It's still up in the air, but, you know, every coordinator is going to have their different versions of everything, so it's still football at the end of the day."
Q: Who is the best athlete in your immediate family?
"Probably my mom, I'm not going to lie. She played D1 soccer in Texas. She was the MVP of the team as a freshman. A lot of people say my dad and all that, but really, I get a lot of my athletic ability from my mom."
Q: Have you always played defense?
"I was playing both ways until my sophomore year of high school when I moved up to varsity."
Q: You started at Houston Christian and went to Sam Houston last year. How much did that transfer experience prepare you for this fall?
"I think it prepared me a lot because, you know, coming into a new team, a lot of new faces, you don't really know how you fit into that and you just work your way into it. So I think going to Sam Houston the day of fall camp last year kind of just made the transition here a lot easier."
Q: Brett [Pry] mentioned that you've been working a few different spots, safety, corner, and nickel. How do you feel your game really fits kind of being able to be versatile and work in different spots?
"I think I've been training for this back home for a while, since I was about eight years old. So I'm comfortable in man, zone, pressuring the passer. That's what Coach wants me to do. So I'm kind of comfortable with everything on the defensive side of the ball."
Q: How much is that some of your experience, you know, at Sam Houston and Houston Christian, you work a lot in the slot in addition to safety and all over the field?
"So when I started at Houston Christian, I was at strong safety. And then when I went to Sam, I was at free safety. And then when we go nickel packages, I'd be in the slot. So I think I'm just being all over the place, playing a lot of snaps in different positions. So it's helped me a lot."
Q: Jordan Bass, coming from a linebacker background to safety, what have you thought about how he's transitioned to this new position, how he's grown?
"Yeah, I think he's doing a great job. He brings a physical presence to the room, and that's something we needed, and also brings competition to the room, and we have competition at every room in this program."
Q: Is it weird how many Texans are on this team?
"it. Yeah, me and Ben Bell, we've been playing against each other since we were in middle school, so it was cool to see he was coming here, someone I already knew and then me and Tyson [Flowers] took a visit to UH together, so I kind of knew a little bit about Tyson before we came."
Q: Has [Ben] Bell been as crazy as he is now, way back then?
"Oh yeah, he's always been a freak. Always."
Q: Did Brad Cornelsen give you any tips about Blacksburg?
"Yeah, we talked a little bit when he found out I was coming when we were preparing for the New Orleans Bowl. It's lived up to everything he said and probably exceeded those expectations, and I can't wait to see what that stadium's like."
Q: Did he give you any tips for where to eat or anything like that?
"I did ask Twitter a couple times, but eating at PK's is probably my favorite right now."
Q: Do you miss running track?
"Yeah, all the time. As I got older, I kind of realized I had goals and track just wasn't as big as my goals in football. I wanted to kind of make a decision and just pick one and put all my focus on that."
Q: And were you kind of like a jumper?
"Yeah. So once I got to college, I was long jump, strictly long jump, and then an alternate on the 4x1."
Q: Didn't you win a Southland Conference Championship?
"Yes, sir. Freshman year, I won the Southland, and then I made it to regionals."
Q: So if you were putting together a four by one team for the football players out there, obviously you can have yourself on that, but who would be the only three guys on that team?
"I think I'm gonna go Cam Seldon, [Thomas Williams] and Donovan Greene."
Q: Found any great barbecue? I know Texas got you growing up all around it.
"Not yet. Still looking. Barbecue and Tex-Mex. Those are what I've been on the search for."
Q: How important to you was closing out your career at St. Houston the right way? Like going out with that bowl, the way you guys played. How important was that closing out on a high note?
"Yeah, I think just always growing up with my parents, they've always told me, like, you're gonna finish what you start. And then going into that season, it was something that never was done there before. And I think you can see just by all the players that were in the portal still play the game. And it was just something that was important to us to do as a team."