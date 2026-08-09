Everything From Virginia Tech's James Franklin At Media Day on Aug. 9

Virginia Tech football head coach James Franklin spoke to the media at the Hokies' media day Aug. 9, just under a month out from Tech's season opener against VMI on Sept. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network). Here's the entirety of what Franklin had to say to the media:

Opening statement:

"Appreciate everybody being here. We're at this point now. We're into it. Got a little bit better perspective on where we're at and how things are going. Very pleased with all the work that we did in the offseason. I think you guys heard that quote or were there for that quote that a lot of people just took part of the quote and said we won the offseason. There was there's more to that quote, right? I thought we did have a really good offseason that positioned us, but we got to make sure all those things translate to Saturdays in Lane Stadium or it doesn't matter. But I like where we're headed. I like how the guys are working. I think the staff has been excellent, very very confident with that. So we're excited. Just stacking days, getting better every single day, and and again, I'm pleased with how the staff and the players are all working to kind of build our standard and our culture and how we kind of operate and see things."

On the process of working with Brian White on a daily basis:

"So far, so good. I think, as we all know, the business of major college athletics is probably more important than it's ever been. And he's a business-minded guy. I think there's a ton of low-hanging fruit around here. I felt like that as a football program and also as athletic department and he's been very impressive so far. Obviously, you have the interview process and that's one thing but then also, it's the guy that's showing up every single day and he's just got a really good way about him. His family's been really involved. They're here already. But I've been impressed, and we've had a chance to spend a decent amount of time together. And I think he's making really good hires, which is really important because as you guys know, the AD position is is really important, but just as important is the people he surrounds himself with. No different than the head football coach position is important, but just as important is the people that that I surround myself with. So, I've been very very pleased and I've been very impressed and I look forward to continuing to work with them."

On Marcellous Hawkins:

'Yeah, he's kind of got a combination of traits that I think you really want at the running back position at this level. He's 222 lbs. I think he has the ability to go the distance. And I think he has the vision and the feel to pick up the dirty yards, right? He's got good ball skills. He's physical in pass protection. So far, so good. He just checks a lot of boxes. And in my time, I think that's one of the areas where coaches and NFL front offices make mistakes, right? You get really excited about one or two elite traits, but then they're lacking in a lot of other ones. And in my in my time, it's the guys that check a lot of boxes, check almost all the boxes, even if they may not be elite in any. Those guys usually tend to have a chance to be really successful. So, I love his energy. I love his demeanor as a leader in our program. He's just got a good way about him. He's got a huge smile on his face every time he walks in the building. Did a great job in the weight room all summer. And as you mentioned, I'm getting to see more and more every single day. And I do know talking to Norval and [Arketa Banks], they're excited about it. They're excited about him, and they're excited about the potential, what he can do for our offense."

On the offensive line and how eager Franklin is to see the full complement:

"Obviously, these guys that we didn't really get a chance to see a whole lot in the spring, it's critical to evaluate them. I think the bigger challenge, though, is how do we get the best five on the field and what is that? I think we've done a pretty good job of teaching. I think Matt Moore and Jens [Daneilsen] and Big Al have done a really good job of teaching to give us position flexibility to allow us to get the best five on the field. I do think we have some girth and some length to have some position flexibility as well. But that's going to be the challenge, right? How do we find the best combination of the five and get them enough reps together that you know they can build the chemistry and cohesion that that we need? So far, with [Justin Terry], it's been impressive and [Logan] Howland has played a lot of football. But we got a lot of work to do and we've really only had one practice. I know I started this by saying we got a better feel and we do, but still with the bigs up front on both sides of the ball, there's really only one practice to evaluate them. Because before the pads come on, it's hard to evaluate those guys because such a such a big part of their job is their physicality. So, still evaluating that, but so far so good. I think our biggest challenge is figuring out who the best five are and making sure we're getting the right guys on the bus and then they're sitting in the right seats."

On the building of the offense and how pleased Franklin is with the direction it's going:

"Yeah, I think first of all to your point, you listed out a bunch of guys that got really good experience. Norval [McKenzie], great experience. Warren [Ruggiero], great great experience. Obviously, you know, I think Danny [Rocco]'s got a really bright future and, I'm very excited about Ty Howle. One of the best things about Ty is he has no ego whatsoever. He's constantly trying to to get better. He's constantly trying to grow and learn. Him and Brent [Pry] have a really good relationship. I think that is really important. Because I think the conversations across the hallway from the offense to the defense and vice versa is really important, right? That Brent can walk down the hallway and and talk to Ty and Ty can do the same thing with Brent. It's not necessarily about there's a time for that, right? But it's not necessarily about beating the offense or beating the defense. It's how how do we prepare Virginia Tech to be the best team possible? I always talk about when I was at K-State and I was the offensive coordinator. Raheem Morris was the defensive coordinator and I'm running four verticals and he wants it vs. cover three because that's going to stress his defense, right? Like where some guys, they just want to win the drill and win the period. There's a time and place for that. But we're trying to build the best Virginia Tech we can and being able to have those conversations and challenge each other or hey, look, I've been trying to get this this reverse called for two days and every time we got it called, you're blitzing into it. Like, can I get can I get a base defense on this call so I can get my reverse called so I can get a look at it, and so the defense can get tested.

"And now don't walk into the defensive meeting room and say, 'Hey, play five is a reverse,' and they kill it, right?'Like there's got to be that humility and that understanding of of what we're trying to do to build Virginia Tech. I think Ty and Brent have been great like that. And then again, same thing with Warren Ruggiero. Ty's got to have no ego to maximize Warren Roger. and Warren Ruggiero's got to have no ego to try to help Ty Howle as much as possible. So, ego is important. Everybody needs to have a little bit of that, but there also has to be a balance of humility as well. And and I think that's what makes Ty special. And then I also think our six years together is really important because I think we see the game similar. And then also as the interview process was going on and we talked to other offensive coordinators and the strengths and weaknesses of those guys. And then, being able to have a really honest conversation with Ty about, look, this is how I want it to look and these are the things that are important to me and do you align with this and are you comfortable with these things and uh and he's been great. A lot of people say all those things during the interview, right? And then once the job gets going, they're not that guy. But he's been that guy every single day. So, I'm a huge fan. I don't know if you guys saw; I think the day you guys were out at practice, one of my favorite times a year, though, is his dad, who's a legendary retired high school coach in North Carolina, and his three buddies that are also retired high school coaches in North Carolina, they all come out to practice. And they'd stand there in the coaches standing and watch practice for two to three hours and then go back and drive his wife crazy at the house every single night drinking Coors Lights. But Ty's been great, and I think he's going to do a really good job for us this year."

On the importance of the tight end position and who's stood out:

"I don't want to give you like just a political answer here, but I I've been I've been impressed with all of them, whether that's Benji [Gosnell], who seems like he's been at Virginia Tech for eight years um or Ja'Ricous [Hairston] or [Harrison Saint Germain], you've got three guys that are older veteran guys. I think in a lot of places, the concern of bringing two guys in from my previous stop, a lot of places, those guys [Hairston, Gosnell and Saint Germain] would have left. They've been great, the combination of what was here and what we've brought brought in. I think we got a veteran, experienced group. I think the competition is something they've all embraced. They're good guys and the guys we brought in are good guys. So, that has helped. And then just our expectation of the tight end position, which we've talked a lot about about in terms of the size that they need to have to be physical enough in the running game, but not too big that they can't be threats in the passing game as well. I've seen that. They're all over 250 pounds now. Ja'Ricous, we had a weekend off and he went home and came back 16 pounds heavier. So, I don't know what mom was cooking that weekend, but those guys have really embraced it and sticking their nose in the C-gap and being physical against a really good defensive end group, whether it's getting up vertical and four verticals or threatening the defense with over routes or whatever it may be. Those guys have done a nice job. So, I think we got different pieces of the puzzle that we're going to be able to use and then they also need to show up on special teams as well. That's where those big bodies that are athletic whether it's linebackers, safeties, tight ends, you can't have enough of those guys on the field when it comes to special teams too."

On the five-in-five rules and its relation to special teams for kickoff units, punt return, etc.:

"To your point, we'll have more guys available to play for the entire season where you could play guys in the past, but you had to be strategic about the four games, right? So, I think that does factor in, but I'm a big routine guy — not only for myself, but for the staff and and for the players. I think there's comfort in routine, right? So, one of the challenges is what we're going to do for away games, I want to do for home games. And I don't want to take a completely different approach for home games that we got these guys available, but then we're not going to be able to travel some of those guys for the away games and now we're not able to build the cohesion of those groups, too. So, it definitely solves some problems for you and it definitely gives you some answers. And I don't know how you can keep adding games in college football and reducing the roster size without making every player available. We talk about the health and welfare of the student athletes. That that doesn't make sense. You can't keep adding games and then reduce the size of the roster and not make more guys available. So, I think it was the right decision. And it's just going to be interesting how everybody kind of handles this and uses this. There's also going to be the challenge a little bit, I think, with your players and their parents that this creates the expectation now that everybody's going to play, right? And you're going to have to manage that where I think in the past some guys felt like whether they're red shirting so they understood it a little bit more. There's going to be a factor to that you're going to have to deal with as well I think emotionally."

On Kemari Copeland, what Franklin has liked from him so far and what still needs improvement:

"Yeah, I think the exciting thing about Kemari is that I think he can get a lot better. I think he's done some really good things here in his career. I also don't know if the scheme in the past matched his skill set. Us being a a 4-3 front and an attacking-style front that's going to maximize these guys athleticism and their get-off and their explosiveness. I think it is going to play to Kemari's strength. I think that was also a factor in him coming back. I think he recognized that as well. I also think for all the things that that Kamari has done that's going to allow him I think to have a big year. I think another aspect is having Elhadj Fall next to him. If you got one D-tackle and you don't have another guy next to them, then everybody can game plan and slide their protection in that direction to help get a double team on on a problematic 3-technique. So, to have two guys inside that I think can be challenging and and they're not 285 pounds anymore. Kemari's 305 and Elhadj is is 312 pounds and still moving well. And then I think there's been excitement about the depth that we're creating behind those guys. I know Gerard [Johnson] and um Randy [Adirika] and [Andrew] Hanchuk and others are also giving the coaches confidence as well because we got to play enough guys that Kemari can be fresh on third down and Kemari can be fresh in the fourth quarter where hopefully, he's got a chance to to make an impact on the game significantly."

On the Class of 2022 injunctions and how that plays a part with Virginia Tech:

"Yeah, we're open to it. I think you're going to look across the country and some schools are going to have opportunities to do that. based on how the draft and other things went and other schools won't. Injuries play a factor in that. A ton of different things kind of play a factor in that, and also availability on your roster, right? Like you have a couple guys that make sense to bring back, but most people weren't sitting at 102 or 103 just leaving spots open on their roster, as well. So, that may be a happy story for one or two guys, but then, that may create a a tough story or sad story for guys in the program. So, everybody's different, everybody's unique about that, but obviously, everybody's looking to gain an advantage where they can. And we'll be open to those opportunities as well."

On the concept that the revenue share cap will double but set buckets ($21.5 million for player retention, $21.5 million for portal and high school recruiting) and what Franklin's thoughts are:

"Yeah, there's a ton of people spending a lot of time on this and trying to do what's best for the student athletes and what's best for college athletics. And obviously, we all know there's been a ton of changes, especially over the last five years. I will say this, and I I'm not trying to avoid your question. But the best thing that I can do right now is things like that, we got a great AD in Brian White, and we got a great commissioner in Jim Phillips. The best thing that I can do right now for Virginia Tech that's going to help us with all those things is get this team ready to win as many games as we possibly can, starting with VMI. Obviously, what I think is critical when we talk about alignment is that the president and the AD and myself are having conversations so that when we're voting in the ACC for these things, um, we should all be on the same page. I think that's really important. But besides that, I'm here to put these players in the best position to be successful, to give us our best chance to beat VMI and go from there. And then in the offseason, these big-picture conversations, I'll be happy to talk about and answer. But, um that's why we went out and hired a great AD. That's why we got a great commissioner. Our president, as you guys know, has been very involved with these things in the past. So, I'm trying to figure out how to get outside zone going and some zone pressures that will hit home at critical moments."

On Aycen Stevens:

"Well, first of all you know I didn't know who Aycen was. For us it was Tank. Do you guys know that? So, like from the time he was little, it was Tank [Aycen's nickname] and we recruited Tommy and it was this little kid who had a mullet sitting on the couch or sitting at the dinner table. And it's funny, we got here and I said to my wife, I said I said, "Do you remember Tommy Stevens's little brother?" And she goes, "You mean Tank?" Like I don't know how she like knew right away. So, it's cool that we got history with that family and obviously, that played that played a big part. I think in the comfort for for both of us, but he's had a great offseason. He's one of these guys I think that was on the roster that people felt good about. But I will say that his improvement from the time that we have showed up to now is significant. He is fast, he is strong. I think he had a really productive spring. I think he's had a really productive summer. I think one of the things for him, like a lot of these players, right, as they're watching social media, they're watching college football, they're watching the NFL, and they see what different players, different defensive ends are doing and how they're successful, that's important. But at the end of the day, you got to know you and you got to play to your strengths. And I think that's what [Aycen] did this spring is I think he played more to his strengths. And the reality is, right, whether you're a defensive end or a pitcher, you got to have a fastball that you can depend on. And then you got to have a counter to your fastball. And to be honest with you, as a defensive end or a lot of these positions, if you have your main move and then a counter or something that complements that, you can be really successful. And I think that's what he did a really good job of of this spring. And I expect him to continue to build on it. And it won't surprise me if he ends up having a really big year. And there's a lot of people talking about him come the midpoint of the season."

On the competition at WR3:

"Yeah, it's been good. There's a number of guys, whether it is Snook Peterin or whether is Tyseer Denmark, [Davion "FatRat" Brown] is a guy that I think has flashed as a true freshman. I think there's a lot of guys talking about him and excited about him. Marlion [Jackson], we didn't get to see this spring but Marlion is doing some really nice things and I think Marlion's got a unusual combination of movements, speed, quickness for a guy his size. That's exciting as well. So, I think there's there's some really good compet competition. I think [Luke] Stuewe's done some really good things as well. I think your point is a fair one though, right? We need some guys to step up in that room. We've had that challenge in the past. When you're able to get some guys on the outside that that people are scared of or at least concerned of, it opens everything else up. It opens the tight ends up. It opens the running game up. I also make the argument the better your running game could be, that also creates stress on the defense, which should create opportunities on the outside as well. That's where balance is important. We're going to need some guys to step up and and show that they can change the game and beat people when they want to play man coverage and load the box up."

On John and Will Love:

"I'm a huge fan of John. I really am. In terms of making a 60 yarder in a game, that's impressive. I think you guys have also heard me talk about the fact, though, that he's also been really consistent on the ones you're supposed to make, right? The 27-yarder or the 32-yarder or the 35-yarder. But I would also say to you, the guy that's kind of been super impressive is Cole Byrd. Right now, I'd say Cole is in the lead to be our starting kickoff guy, but I would say right now, he's also our backup [kicker] right now and and and pushing John. I think Will's done some really good things. But Cole's been here. He's played some football. He's powerful. He's athletic. He's got a really strong leg. all the same reasons why he's been able to be successful and we think is going to have a really good year for us as our kickoff guy. He's been really consistent in field goals, too. And the ball jumps off of his foot. So, I think we got three guys there that we're excited about. But right now, I'd say it's Love, Byrd and Will Love in that order."