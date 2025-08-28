Everything From Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Spencer After Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech wide receiver Isaiah Spencer spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice; here's the entirety of what he had to say:
On what the excitement level is like heading into Sunday:
"I'm very excited. Kind of get this chance to play on the FBS level. I'm really excited for this opportunity."
On experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
"I actually played in the Celebration Bowl. We played at Jackson State last year... It's very big. Especially with us playing in the daytime, the sun's going to be beaming in there. But I feel like our fans going to pack it up. It's going to be a good experience for us."
Q: How loud does it get?
"I know it's a dome, but it's pretty loud, especially when back when I was in Jackson, they had the band and stuff, so it's pretty loud and stuff like that. But I feel like our fans going to bring the juice and we going to get a win for sure."
Q: Is there something you can tell them about how the turf plays and because of it being an indoor turf field?
"I mean, like I was telling some of the receivers, the turf is, it's not like normal college turf. It was like more hard turf, but it was good turf, for real. We got out our breaks pretty good out there."
On what he's noticed about South Carolina's secondary:
"They are a solid group back there. We just got to be ready to make plays when it's time to make plays."
On if any preference working out of the slot or outside:
"No, sir. Whatever gets the team a win, I'm willing to do it. So, me coming in learning both inside and outside, that's if I had to do that, I had to do that just to get on the field.
Q: Then what are some of the key differences working on the slot versus working?
"I mean, on the outside you're more against the corners and stuff like that. The inside, you're more against the safety linebackers. It's really just in the slot, you really can just play play a little slower and get a lot of reads and outside, you just got to move a little faster and go ahead and get to it."
On what the process was that brought Spencer to Virginia Tech:
"[Wide receivers coach Fontel Mines and assistant wide receivers coach Cam Philips], they came, soon as I hit the portal, they came and jumped on me just like that. And soon as they flew me down here and I got in the room with [Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry] and they sat me down. I watched the plays with [offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery], it was a no-brainer. I just had to commit. I committed like two days later.
Q: Were you just looking to to move up a level or what was the rationale for [the decision]?
Yeah, I definitely wanted to move up a level. I feel like I had already I had excelled on the FCS level. I wanted to do it on the FBS level.
Q: What about when they were showing you film? What about just the offense and the way you fit in jumped out to you?
"It's the way Coach Monty going to let it go deep. I'm a big deep guy, so I love the way he just gonna let it let it fly."
On if Spencer has any history handling punt returns:
"I did back in my freshman year and I didn't really do too much last year, but Coach, he asked me that I want to do punt return this year and he had put me back there whole camp, but I've been doing pretty good at it."
Q: Does that come back quickly? I mean, it's it's obviously a skill when the ball's in the air like that is like riding a bike.
"I mean, you just got to time it really good. You just got to get up under, watch how it spin. and being behind Tucker Holloway, he kind of helped me out a lot back there, making good decisions back there, too, as well."
On Tucker Holloway and what makes him special at punt returner:
"He's special. He's fast. Like, I've seen a couple clips, he's shown me a couple clips. We just sitting down. He just showed me a couple clips. He done took like two or three of them to the house. I'm like, 'Dang, man.'"
On what it's been like developing a relationship with some of the quarterbacks:
"I mean, it's been good. [Kyron Drones] jumped on me as soon as I jumped in the portal, as well. We went down to Tampa. We had a good time. Worked out. We just got on timing, everything like that. So, everything been good working with all of them. Kyron, Pop [Watson], Garrett [Rangel], all of them did been really good."
On what he feels is the biggest difference in his game from fall camp:
Playing faster, finishing with the ball. Coach Pry was on me bad about that. When I first got here, I catch the ball, won't finish. It's like now every time I catch the ball, I'm finishing every time."
Q: Atlanta is a lot closer to Mississippi than Virginia Tech is. Are you gonna have a a big crowd?
"Oh, yeah. All my family coming down. Mom and dad's side. Everybody coming down."
Q: Are they on their own to find tickets or do you were you able to get enough tickets for them?
"I got some of them for them. But other I'm coming out of my pocket on some of them."
On Takye Heath and what he brings to the table:
"Oh my god. He's special. He's so shifty. He's shifty. He's probably the most, one of the most shiftiest receivers I ever seen. Like just him just coming off the line, making cuts and catching the football. He's so explosive."