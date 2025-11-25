Everything From Virginia Tech WR Takye Heath After Tuesday's Practice
Virginia Tech wide receiver Takye Heath spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday, Nov. 25; here's the entirety of what Heath had to say:
On if there's a different vibe in the building entering UVa week:
"Oh, no doubt about it. It's just the rivalry just building up. If you're like from Virginia, you already know like how it is and coming from the coaches and getting videos from the former players and stuff. So, like coaches do a good job building up, but we understand what the game is about for sure."
On if UVA recruited Heath coming out of high school:
"Yeah, I didn't consider them too much, but they were trying to recruit me for sure.
Q: Is there something different about this week for Virginia specifically because of it being two premier state schools?
"Yeah, for sure. Some of the guys that you played with as young kids go to UVA now. Some of the guys coming up are now committing to UVA. So, like it's always a rivalry... but we know with who the best team in Virginia is for sure."
On how many former friends on former teammates play on UVA:
"I know my guy Miles used to go there. I got a couple guys that go there. I just can't like pick them off the top of the head right now."
On playing spoiler in regards to UVA's chances of making the ACC title game and whether that's high on VT's list:
"No question, Yeah, we not trying to let that cup go back there anyway. So, regardless of what's happened, we going to go out there and play our best game.
On how Heath has felt like he's grown in your position this season:
"I feel like I've grown tremendously. Just as far as mentally, honestly, just being out there, being able to see different coverages, being able to see the game slowing up for me. It's been awesome. It's been fun just finally being able to be back out there."
On scouting UVA's secondary:
I know a couple guys, know 30 [safety Ethan Minter]. He was former quarterback in high school. I played with him before, actually. So, I know some of the guys. Just normal film, just seeing how they break, seeing what they're going to do when they're going to certain fits and zones and stuff. So, this is normal film, just with a little edge for sure."
On if Heath is looking at the two games that UVA lost (Wake Forest, NC State):
"For sure. But we're definitely still looking at the games that they won because we're sure they're going to come out on their A-game. No question. So, probably won't see too much of them. Hopefully, we do see like some penalties and false starts and stuff, but I'm pretty sure it won't be a lot of that from them. They're going to be locked in. We're going to be locked in as well."
On what it's like seeing Jeff Overton get in the endzone
"Oh, I love it. Just knowing his story, just knowing like how he got hurt last time. He was promising, was going to play at the time when he did get hurt. So, it's just rough, then seeing him bounce back from it just like one of my stories all over again. So, I just love it."
Q: I mean, do you guys sense he seems like a kind of a home run hitter? Have you sensed that since he got here?
>> Oh, yeah, for sure. And I've seen him play in high school. I've seen him. I didn't want to say it too much but I've seen him like beat out beat Highland Springs by himself. So, I've seen him do it before."
Q: So you were there watching?
"No, I was watching because I went to Holland Springs. So, I was watching on the YouTube. I don't think we was able to go home that day. So I was watching [online]. Yeah, he killed us that day."
Q: So you didn't like him that day?
"No, I didn't like him that day at all."
On what was the better catch: Heath's OT one-hander in the endzone vs. Cal or Greene's sliding catch on the sideline vs. Miami:
"I don't know. Ayden might have got it. He got it low. That was a great grab, all hands by AG. I mean, it's just something we see every day from AG, though. So, it didn't surprise me as much, but it was a great grab during the game."
On how much a win on Saturday would wrap up an adversity-filled season:
"It would do a lot for us. We know we're capable of doing it. We know we're capable of beating anybody. We're capable of beating anybody on our schedule, but all that's over. So, we just got to lock in and be where our feet are for this one last game. And I feel like we're going to do that."
On the importance of interim HC Philip Montgomery in regards to keeping the team together:
"I love coach Monty. He's always going to keep it real, shoot it straight and he's never going to like tear tear you down or nothing. It's always just positive vibes and he's going to tell you the truth. And that's why I never hate Coach Monty."